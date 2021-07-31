As one enters the new $75 million Choctaw Cultural Center, opened in Durant last week, you are greeted by display kiosks representing each of the 12 districts of the Choctaw Nation. District 11, which includes McAlester and most of Pittsburg County, features Suzanne Heard and the pink velvet gown sewn by her mother that she wore when she danced with President Richard Nixon at his 1973 inauguration.
Choctaw District 11’s featured display of Heard shares:
“Teacher, First Choctaw Princess 1957 Former Member of the Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes. Suzanne Heard is a descendant of a distinguished Choctaw family., Suzanne had a career in the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Oklahoma Public Schools as a teacher and counselor. Suzanne’s mother was Original Enrollee Irene Hudson Heard, and her grandfather was Peter James Hudson. She was raised to realize the importance of Choctaw History.”
Heard’s grandfather, Peter James Hudson, is known as the great learned Historian of the Choctaw Nation. Hudson was a Choctaw Nation delegate, and the first superintendent of the Choctaw Female Seminary at Tuskahoma. He was educated at Spencer Academy, Drury College, and Hartford Theological Seminary. Peter James Hudson graduated from Drury College in the Class of 1887. He was ordained as a Presbyterian minister.
Hudson dedicated his life to promoting his people. He served as a Choctaw interpreter for the United States Department of the Interior and as the Choctaw representative to the president of the United States. Hudson, upon leaving the Tuskahoma school, was elected National Auditor of the Choctaws, which position he held until 1912, when the office was abolished by Act of Congress. In recent years, Hudson was actively associated with the Historical Society of Oklahoma at Oklahoma City where he contributed valuable history pertaining to the Choctaw government.
Suzanne’s mother, Irene Hudson Heard, was an 80-year resident of Pittsburg County before her death in 1998 at age 100. She was born at the Tuskahoma Female Academy, where her father was superintendent. She attended Haskell Institute at Lawrence, Kansas and later the Drury College in Springfield, Missouri, and Southeastern State College, now known as Southeastern Oklahoma State University, in Durant, Oklahoma.
She was an original enrollee of the Choctaw Tribe; a former member of the Ohoyohoma Indian Women's Club of McAlester and a Choctaw delegate of the Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes. She served two terms as president, vice president and chaplain of the Pittsburg County Choctaw Council and as a member of the Oklahoma Federation of Indian Women. At the time of her death, she was a member of the Jones Academy School Board, where she had served for many years. In 1973 Irene Heard was named “Goodwill Ambassador for the Choctaw Nation.”
Following in her rich Choctaw family legacy in 1957 Suzanne Heard was crowned the first Miss Choctaw Nation and in 1969 she received a lifetime commission as Choctaw Princess Alina Malnachi (Bright Hope) by Principal Chief Harry J.W. Belvin
On Tuesday October 27, 1964, First Lady “Lady Bird” Johnson, wife of President Lyndon Johnson at 12 noon delivered, basically a re-election speech for her husband and Vice President Hubert Humphrey in McAlester. She bragged on the recently-dedicated Lake Eufaula; the operations of the then-Naval Ammunition Depot, the rich home of Native Americans and all that President Johnson had accomplished during his administration and plans for the next.
Joining “Lady Bird” on the McAlester stop were the wives of three Cabinet secretaries: Margie McNamara, wife of Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara; Jane Freeman, wife of Secretary of Agriculture Orville Freeman, and Jane Wirtz, wife of Secretary of Labor Willard Wirtz.
And present for this special gathering to pay tribute and recognition to First Lady Johnson on behalf of the Choctaw Nation was Suzanne Heard. Upon “Lady Bird’s” death at 94 in 2007, Suzanne represented the Choctaw Nation at her services in Austin, Texas.
In 1973 Suzanne was called to represent again at the Second Inauguration of President Richard Nixon. Wearing a pink velvet gown sewn by her mother, Suzanne was in attendance at one of the Inaugural Balls when she was chosen from the crowd by President Nixon to dance. While dancing with President Nixon, Suzanne shared that she was Choctaw and thanked him for his polices of assisting Native Americans. On this trip Suzanne also visited the White House. The Presidential Inaugural Ball gown and other items from Suzanne’s White House visit are on display at the Choctaw Cultural Center.
Suzanne, taught public school for 25 years, first at Spiro and Hennessey, returning to Haileyville and Hartshorne schools. She worked with the Bureau of Indian Affairs for 15 years, promoting Native American programs. After retirement she tutored children who attend school at Jones Academy and she, like her mother before her, served on the Jones Academy school board for many years, stepping down in 2020. Suzanne makes her home now in her hometown of Haileyville.
The exhibit featuring Suzanne Heard is inside the new Choctaw National Cultural Center that held its Grand Opening on Friday July 23. The Choctaw Nation’s new cultural center tells the stories of 600 generations. The space embodies the Chahta newvt aya — the Choctaw journey, said center director Stacy Halfmoon.
Choctaw Cultural Director Sue Folsom and staffers traveled to community centers throughout the Choctaw reservation in Southeast Oklahoma. They collected more than 2,000 responses from elders and others about what they wanted in a cultural center. The result is the Choctaw story, told from the Choctaw perspective.
The Choctaw Cultural Center is at 1919 Hina Hanta Way, Calera, Oklahoma. For more information: choctawculturalcenter.com
Back in 1964, shortly before Suzanne Heard draped a Native American medallion on First Lady Johnson at her McAlester speech she shared, “I said earlier there are many reasons I am glad to be here and the most important of these is to see so many good Americans — the first Americans, Indian Americans. Indian art and culture are part of the nation’s treasure and wonderful Indian lore endures to inspire future generations.”
