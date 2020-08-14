In March 1954, Don McClanen was in his third year as athletic director and basketball coach at Eastern Oklahoma A&M College (EOSC), when in a letter to nineteen notable individuals in the athletic arena, McClanen laid out his desire to form an organization that would eventually become the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).
FCA is now a two-million plus member organization with 21,000 certified Huddles (groups) in 92 countries around the world, an annual budget of near $150,000,000 and a professional staff of 2,000 headquartered in the Kansas City, Missouri metropolitan area.
In 1947, Don McClanen, a 22-year old sophomore at Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State), was divinely inspired with a groundbreaking sports ministry concept that would encourage athletes and coaches to use their platform to share the gospel. McClanen shared the following at that time,"For some time, I have had the idea of forming an organization of athletes and coaches in this hero-worshiping nation of ours. If athletes can endorse shaving cream, razor blades and cigarettes, surely, they can endorse the Lord, too. So, my idea is to form an organization that would project you as Christian men before the youth and athletes of our nation."
A talented high school athlete while growing up in New Jersey, McClanen put his sports career on hold in order to join the U.S. Navy during World War II. In February 1946, the day Don was discharged from the Navy after serving on a submarine in World War II, a Navy lieutenant standing on a train platform asked him offhandedly, "What are you going to do now, sailor?" Don replied, "Well, I'm probably going to go to college." The lieutenant said Don should consider Oklahoma A&M University. The suggestion grabbed Doffs attention. He knew the university's football team ranked third in the country, behind Army and Navy. And its basketball team, coached by the legendary Henry Iba, had just won its second straight national title.
Don arrived for school in Stillwater, Oklahoma, with his new wife, Gloria, and they began attending a local Presbyterian church. One day, the youth pastor asked Don to give a three-minute talk on making his vocation Christian. He agreed, but was puzzled. As a physical education major, how was he supposed to marry his faith with his aspiration of coaching sports teams?
Later that spring, Don attended a physical education conference in Oklahoma City. One of the speakers was H. Clay Fisk, a school principal and former coach from Tulsa. There was nothing overtly religious about Fisk's talk. But Don was moved and inspired by Fisk's challenge that coaches, in the way they live their lives, can "lead a young person up a mountain or down a drain." An anguished sense of sin awakened in Don--that he was failing to be the Christian model he wanted to be. The words of St. Paul rang in his ears: "For I do not do the good I want, but the evil I do not want is what I do" (Romans 7:19).
After the talk, while others went to lunch, Don slipped out of the hotel. After walking four blocks, he saw an open door to a church, sat down in a back pew and prayed simply, "Lord, I surrender my will to you." That was it--no deep emotion or grand spiritual insight. Yet Don came to call that moment his real "conversion," the beginning of a shift from belief to obedience.
Don started to take note of prominent athletes who were Christians. He collected articles about them from newspaper sports pages, magazines such as Life and The Saturday Evening Post, and from Guideposts, a national magazine that printed inspirational stories about people of faith. An idea took shape: that Christian stars could harness the worship of sports heroes into a positive influence on youth.
In March 1954, Don’s third year as athletic director and basketball coach at Eastern A&M, he picked up the Daily Oklahoman. A small announcement said Dr. Louis H. Evans Sr., national minister-at-large of the Presbyterian Church, would be speaking on the following Thursday evening at First Presbyterian Church in Oklahoma City. Don immediately thought of a Life magazine clipping in his top dresser drawer about Evans, a former all-conference basketball player at Occidental College in Los Angeles, whom Life had listed as one of the country's 10 leading clergymen. It was following this program with Dr. Evans that the fore-mentioned nineteen letters were dropped into the mail from Wilburton, Oklahoma- the Fellowship of Christian Athletes was officially born.
In his spare time, he began contacting Christian athletes and coaches across the country to garner support for his fledgling ministry. His meeting with Pittsburgh Pirates executive Branch Rickey proved to be a watershed moment. Thanks to Rickey’s fundraising efforts, McClanen was able to resign from Eastern Oklahoma A&M and become FCA’s first executive director.
Under McClanen’s leadership, FCA held its first seven national conferences including the historic 1956 meeting in Estes Park, Colo. He oversaw the establishment of FCA’s headquarters in Kansas City, Mo., the initial expansion of its camp program, and the 1959 introduction of a national publication called The Christian Athlete. McClanen also introduced FCA both to the Christian community and the sports world through coaches’ clinics, pro baseball players’ conferences, ministry breakfasts, and educational seminars.
In 1962, McClanen resigned his FCA post to study theology. He later moved to Washington D.C., where he became president of the Washington Lift, founded Wellspring Mission (a ministry of The Church of the Savior), and served as co-director of The Ministry of Money (now the Faith and Money Network), which raises awareness and funds for humanitarian efforts in developing nations. McClanen was also involved with Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India, and founded Harvest Time, a ministry devoted to encouraging wealthy Christians to use their resources to facilitate biblical discipleship.
In 2008 Don McClanen was last on the EOSC Wilburton campus along with former athletes from his era at the dedication of a bronze bust and plaque paying tribute to the founder and founding of FCA on the EOSC campus. The McClanen bust resides prominently in the E.E. Tourtellotte Student Center. McClanen passed away in 2016 at the age of 91.
