I was introduced to the 1949 movie “Twelve O’clock High” as a young professional with the Boy Scouts of America.
The film was used as a training aid to develop us as managers by comparing and contrasting the different leadership styles of Col. Keith Davenport (actor Gary Merrill) and Brig. Gen. Frank Savage (actor Gregory Peck). As a younger man preoccupied with things other than studying an old war film, I found “Twelve O’clock High interesting but didn’t think too much else about it at the time. And certainly, at the time was unaware that my childhood pediatrician, later fellow Scouter, fellow Rotarian, same row “church pew sitter,” and friend Dr. Thurman Shuller was also portrayed in the film as Major “Doc” Kaiser (actor Paul Stewart).
Many throughout southeastern Oklahoma will remember fondly Dr. Thurman Shuller who practiced pediatric medicine in McAlester for 41 years, including serving as chief of staffs at St. Mary’s Hospital, McAlester General Hospital, and the McAlester Clinic. A former president of the Pittsburg County Medical Society and two terms on the Oklahoma Medical Association Council.
He was an active member of Grand Avenue United Methodist Church, now First United Methodist, where he served on various boards and committees and served several times as delegate to the Oklahoma Annual Conference. He was an active supporter of the Boy Scouts, serving on the Cub Scout and Boy Scout troop levels and for two years as president of the Choctaw Area Council, and as an executive board member of the Indian Nations Council, following the council mergers. He was a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award and a 60-year member of the McAlester Rotary Club, serving a term as its president, and on various committees. And a founding member and president of the Pittsburg County Genealogical and Historical Society. But many, may not be aware of Dr. Shuller’s live-saving leadership role in 1942 as the flight surgeon of the 8th Air Force’s 306th Bomb Group.
Following graduation at the University of Arkansas School of Medicine in 1939, Shuller was commissioned as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Medical Corps Reserve and served a two-year medical internship at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. In July 1941 he was called to active duty and assigned as a general physician to the Army Air Corps gunnery school in Las Vegas, Nevada. Immediately upon completion that internship in 1941, he was called to active duty in the Army Air Corps for a period of one year, but five months later the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor extended his active duty to five years.
He was sent to the School of Aviation Medicine at Randolph Field San Antonio, Texas in preparation for assignment as a doctor with an air corps combat unit. Fortunately, his first unit assignment was as squadron surgeon in the 306th Bomb Groups, one of the very first B-17 Heavy Bombardment Groups being organized at Wendover Field, Utah. He advanced rapidly with the explosive expansion of the Army Air Corps in 1942. After completion of the unit organization and training of the 306th Bomb Group, during which time he had been advanced to Group Flight Surgeon, the combat unit was ordered to England as one of the very first groups to become an integral part of the mighty 8th Air Force. As the 8th Air Force rapidly expanded with arrival of additional groups, he was advanced to Wing Surgeon, then to Bomb Division Surgeon, and finally to 1st Air Division Surgeon. Military awards and citations include the Legion of Merit, the Air Medal and the French Croix de Guerre. In the space of only five years of active duty, he had been advanced in rank from First Lieutenant to full Colonel at age 32.
In January of 1943 Major General Ira Eaker, who commanded the 8th Air Force in England relieved Colonel Charles “Chip” Overacker of command of the 306th Bomb Group at Thurleigh England and replaced him with Colonel Frank Armstrong. General Eaker had become concerned with the 306th’s mission performance, along with the growing morale and discipline problems at Thurleigh. The 306th Bomb Group and the relief of Overacker are used partly as the model for the motion picture “Twelve O’clock High. Bernie Lay and Sy Bartlett, who later wrote the screenplay, were members of General Eaker’s staff.
Bernie Lay accompanied Eaker to Thurleigh and was present when Overacker was relieved of his command. Later Lay drew much of his story for “Twelve O’clock High” from his experience with Eaker, beginning with the relief of Overacker. Lay named his fictional bomb group the 918th taking the 306th and multiplying each digit by three. In the film the 918th Bomb Group is nicknamed the “Hard Luck Group” for its high battle losses and the bad luck of dogging them. The nickname, along with the accidents and mishaps leads the group to believe in their nickname and the disasters that they are facing. In the movie Col. Keith Davenport (actor Gary Merrill) is replaced by Brig. Gen. Frank Savage (actor Gregory Peck) and along with the other cast of characters in the 918th Bomb Group becomes a story of leadership success and victory. But the somewhat hidden story in the movie is that of Major” Doc” Kaiser (actor Paul Steward) in a portrayal of the actual 306th Flight Surgeon Thurman Shuller.
When the bombing war began in 1942 for the 8th USAAF there was no stated number of combat missions a flyer was expected to complete before finishing a wartime tour. Flight crews were then required to fly until they died, crashed and became a prisoner of war (POW), were wounded or injured or medically removed from flying status, or WWII ended. As war raged in Europe during World War II, U.S. pilots flying in endless bombing missions had little hope of surviving their tour of duty until a young flight surgeon intervened. By early 1943 twenty of the original flying crews and some replacements had been lost. Major Shuller wrote a letter to General Ira Eaker, 8th USAAF Commander, and requested a limit of 20 combat missions be established after which a flyer would be relieved of flying duties. The response to his letter did establish a limit of 25 missions. This change gave flyers a goal and hope that they had a chance to live through the war.
In 2012, just before Dr. Shuller died at age 98, the 306th Bomb Group Association established their highest award to be conferred by the Association and named it The Thurman Shuller Award in honor of the widely recognized outstanding achievements to the men of the 306th Bomb Group and his lifetime of achievement.
Dr. Shuller was honored with the first award presentation and part of the award commendation read, “How many 8th Air Force crews who flew in the European theater after March 1943 were saved by this and other limits imposed? Of the tens of thousands of air crews who later flew their missions and went home-how many of them would have been lost on a 40th mission, or on a 50th mission? No one will ever know, but judging by the losses suffered in the first months of combat in 1942, that number would have been high. Those men who have lived long and productive lives since the war — many of them owe their lives, their families, and all of the good things of life to a little known flight surgeon, a civilian at heart, who was a jealous guardian of the rights and privileges of combat crew personnel — a man called Thurman Shuller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.