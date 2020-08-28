We have just wrapped up the 2020 Democratic and Republican National Conventions both held (almost) entirely virtual in the middle of a global pandemic and possibly during what may be the most politically divisive climate in U.S. history where both parties have claimed that “it is the most important Presidential Election ever.” It seemed a good time to remember the 1968 Democratic National Convention chaired by local Congressman Carl Albert.
The convention was one of the most chaotic in American history. Riots and protests raged outside the venue, and disorder reigned among delegates tasked with leading the party after the assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr., the increasing casualties of the Vietnam War, and Johnson's decision to withdraw from the race for his party's presidential nomination.
The Democratic Convention of 1968 was held August 26-29 in Chicago, Illinois. As delegates flowed into the International Amphitheatre to nominate a Democratic Party presidential candidate, tens of thousands of protesters swarmed the streets to rally against the Vietnam War and the political status quo. By the time Vice President Herbert Humphrey received the presidential nomination, the strife within the Democratic Party was laid bare and the streets of Chicago had seen riots and bloodshed involving protesters, police and bystanders alike, radically changing America’s political and social landscape.
In his memoir Carl Albert shared, “President Johnson called me on March 31, 1968. I knew that he had a major television address scheduled only a few hours later. He wanted to tell me personally; he was withdrawing from the Presidential race. It was left to our convention to decide on a candidate and the President was leaving me with one last mighty responsibility: I was to be chairman of the 1968 Democratic National Convention scheduled for Chicago, Illinois, at the end of August.”
“That is when it is always hottest in Chicago. It was hot. It is odd, but one of the things I remember most clearly about the convention was the air conditioning. It blew right on the rostrum, hurling chilling blast at the presiding officer. That was I, and within minutes of going to the platform, I developed a cold that first became laryngitis and then impaired my hearing. I was coming down with that when I addressed the convention upon my formal election as its permanent chairman.”
I said, ‘Our actions here will be viewed around the world. We will be judged by our décor. We can make this convention a showcase of democracy or a shamble of discord. We might even make it lively and spirited’ I never uttered a grander understatement. It was plenty lively and spirited, but no one can convince me that it was a shamble.”
About a week before the convention, despite not having permission, thousands of protestors—many of them from out of state and from middle-class families—set up camp at Lincoln Park, about ten miles from the Amphitheatre. Expecting resistance, protest leaders organized self-defense training sessions including karate and snake dancing.
In the meantime, Democratic Party delegates began arriving in a Chicago that was rapidly approaching a state of siege: National Guardsmen and policemen met their planes. Their hotels were under heavy guard and the convention Amphitheatre was a virtual fortress. Around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, a couple thousand police officers wearing riot gear, helmets and gas masks lined up at Lincoln Park. Some threw tear gas into the crowd.
Protestors scattered every which way and rushed out of the park, blindly falling over each other as the tear gas assaulted their eyes. The protest grew violent when the police attacked them with clubs and often didn’t stop when someone was subdued on the ground.
On Monday, August 26, the 1968 Democratic National Convention officially opened at the International Amphitheatre. Television cameras captured everything happening on the convention floor but were unable to live broadcast the demonstrations happening outside.
The convention soon became a battleground between anti-war supporters and Vice President Humphrey’s—and indirectly, President Johnson’s—supporters. On Tuesday night, when a promised televised prime-time debate on Vietnam was postponed until after midnight when most viewers would be asleep, the anti-war delegates made their fury known to the point that Mayor Daley had the convention adjourned for the night.
By Tuesday evening, protestors had gathered at the Conrad Hilton Hotel where many of the delegates and candidates, including Humphrey and McCarthy, stayed. As tense police officers tried to maintain control, Mayor Daley sent in the National Guard to help.
On Wednesday, August 28, the promised televised Vietnam debate finally took place to determine if the Democrats would adopt a plank of peace or one of continued war. Up to fifteen thousand protestors gathered, much less than protest leaders had hoped for, and they were quickly surrounded by hundreds of police and National Guardsmen under orders to keep the protestors from reaching the Amphitheatre.
As things heated up in Grant Park, they also heated up on the convention floor. The peace plank was defeated, a huge blow to the peace delegates and millions of Americans who wanted the Vietnam War to end, and the delegates erupted into chaos. At home in their living rooms, horrified Americans alternated between watching images of police brutally beating young, blood-splattered demonstrators and Humphrey’s nomination.
Late that evening, Humphrey won the presidential nomination with Senator Edmund Muskie of Maine as his running mate. But the win was nothing to celebrate. Any illusion of unity within the Democratic Party was shattered—after Humphrey’s nomination, many anti-war delegates joined protesters in solidarity and held a candlelight vigil. The next day, the remaining protesters and hundreds of anti-war delegates attempted to reach the Amphitheatre again but were deterred with tear gas. At midnight on August 29, the bloody and contentious 1968 Democratic Convention officially ended.
As the 2020 conventions are behind us and we head into “the most important election in U.S. history,” this from Speaker Albert’s memoir (1990) jumped from the pages, “As a boy I had been taught down in Oklahoma’s Little Dixie that there was a difference between Democrats and Republicans. My folks and I belonged to the party that cared about average working American. Republicans spoke for the wealthy-belonged to them, some said. At best, they might let prosperity trickle down to the little people; at worst, they would keep it for themselves; at a minimum, they just did not care about the common folks.”
“As a student of government in two universities and as a congressman, I learned that things were not always that simple. There were quite a few rich and insensitive Democrats and there were plenty of hardworking and generous Republicans.”
