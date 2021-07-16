"They were so terribly tired …they had to get up at 1:30 this morning and I doubt that some of them had slept at all. The maintenance crews are tired too and they can’t keep the planes in shape for so much combat … It’s all a vicious circle resulting in poor flying by the pilots, poor bombing by the bombardiers, and high losses. There is a human element to this thing that Bomber Command seems to fail to consider.”
The above entry from the war diary of the Flight Surgeon for the 306th Bombardment Group reveals the thoughts of and provides the thesis for the individual most responsible for lifesaving advocacy and action for the first American pilots flying over Germany and all of those to follow throughout World War II — that Flight Surgeon was Dr. Thurman Shuller.
Growing up on a farm near Ozark, Arkansas and following his 1939 graduation from the University of Arkansas School of Medicine at Little Rock, Shuller was commissioned a first lieutenant in the U.S. Medical Corps Reserve and served a two-year medical internship at Charity Hospital in New Orleans.
In 1941, Shuller signed up for active duty and received assignment as a general physician at the Air Corps Gunnery School in Las Vegas, Nevada. While in Las Vegas he was advised to apply to the School of Aviation Medicine. Shuller’s application was approved, and he attended the 12-week course at the School of Aviation Medicine at Randolph Field in San Antonio, Texas, where he qualified as a flight surgeon.
In April, 1942, Shuller was promoted to Captain and assigned to the 306th Bombardment Group and traveled to Wendover, Utah where the 306th was engaged in activation and training on the salt flats in the desert country of Utah. In July 1942 Shuller was named Group Surgeon one month later, early August 1942, the group’s ground and air echelons departed Wendover for the East Coast and within just a few weeks, the 306th began the journey to the European Theater of Operations. For Shuller and his medical command the war was about to begin.
After his retirement in 1989, at age 75, Dr. Shuller organized his diary which, until now, has only been shared with immediate family members and a few very close friends. In an author’s introduction he shared, “Nothing in my background could have predicted that I would go through the series of promotions from First Lieutenant to Captain to Major to Lieutenant Colonel, as Chief Flight Surgeon of the First Air Division, of the Eighth Air Force in the space of twenty-eight months and at the age of twenty-nine-with the rank of full Colonel conferred on me upon my relief from active duty in 1946 at the age of thirty-two —unheard of for a medical officer. That could only have occurred during the explosive expansion of the Army Air Corps during the years 1942-1944, and having had the extraordinary good luck of being at the right place at the right time.”
By early 1943, morale at Thurleigh Airfield England, home of the Eighth Air Force’s 306th bomb group, had plummeted. The squadrons had lost nearly 80% of their original crews. There were long lines at sick bay. A 306th flight engineer wrote, “We were getting killed, and no one was doing anything about it.” Since their first mission on October 9, 1942, the 306th had lost 21planes in combat.
On Sunday, February 21, 1943, Shuller wrote in his diary, “I think some of these fellows who meet death so often do a lot more thinking than they once did. … In the nearly six months we have been over here, it is striking that some of the young officers have aged ten years or so...”
In April 1943, 14 more downed planes were added to this list. At this time Major Shuller had seen enough. He wrote a passionate letter to Commander Putnam about the declining morale. No crew member thought he could possibly survive. Shuller declared there should be a maximum number of missions set for the air crews, and he suggested 20 before the airmen could go home. Soon afterward, General Eaker announced that after a tour of 25 missions, crew members could go back to the States. The crews were thrilled. In reality, the life expectancy of a bomber crew in 1943 was 15 missions, but the 25 rule was enough to give air crews the hope that they would survive. Without a doubt, many lives were saved with this ruling.
Prior to that, there was no limit, and the morale of the combat crews was in the tank because they realized they would never make it home. They would either be killed or be shot down and become a prisoner of war. Dr. Shuller suggested a limit of 20, but Eaker decided on 25. However, at least the airmen had a goal to shoot for and a light at the end of the tunnel.
In his introduction to “Flight Surgeon-A War Diary, 1941-1945 by Thurman Shuller” editor and documentarian, and military historian Dr. Vernon L. Williams shared, “Very few of the air crews who flew missions in the ETO and survived to go home knew the debt they owed to Dr. Thurman Shuller, 306th Bomb Group Surgeon. At every bomb base stretching across East Anglia, air crews benefitted from the sustained campaign by Shuller to counter the hopelessness and desperation experienced by air crews early in the air war. When the 306th Bomb Group arrived at Station 111 in 1942, air crews flew their missions until one of three things occurred: 1) they were killed in action, 2) they were shot down, captured and became POWs or 3) the war ended. This stark reality sank in early on as the 306th crews faced a grim certainty — there was little chance that they would survive the war. But that would soon change when Group Surgeon Shuller acted decisively to the growing morale crisis.”
In 1948 (post military) Dr. Thurman Shuller arrived in McAlester where he became associated with the McAlester Clinic which included his brother Dr. E.H. Shuller, in the practice of pediatrics for 41 years. Dr. Shuller was a very active church, civic, and community leader.
Shortly before Dr. Shuller’s death in 2012, the board of the 306th Bomb Group Historical Association authorized the establishment of THE THURMAN SHULLER AWARD in honor of the widely-recognized outstanding achievements of Dr. Thurman Shuller to the men of the 306th Bomb Group and his lifetime of achievement. His memory will live on in the hearts of the many people he touched.
Next Tuesday evening, on July 20, in McAlester at First United Methodist Church, 1501 S 13th Street beginning with a 6 p.m. reception followed by a 7 p.m. program, Dr. Shuller’s war diary “Flight Surgeon” will be discussed along with the world premier of the documentary “From Ozark to Fortress Europe.” Both items will be available for purchase and signing by editor and documentarian Dr. Vernon Williams. The Shuller family is donating their royalties from the war diary to the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum.
