Tune-in to "The Lawrence Welk Show" at 7 p.m. Saturday evenings on OETA and most weeks you will catch a performance by southeastern Oklahoma and Durant native Gail Farrell.
Farrell was born in Salinas, California, but spent her childhood and teenage years in Durant. Her father was a cattle rancher and her mother was a plumber, so she took the most obvious route — music. She began to perform publicly at age six at rodeos and talent shows, in church, on pickup beds in the back of trucks stumping for local political candidates. She also learned how to sing gospel music from her grandmother. While attending the University of Tulsa, majoring in piano performance, she took part in the Miss Oklahoma Pageant and won in talent and swimsuit competitions. She also attended the Juilliard School of Music in New York during the summer to further hone her talents as a piano player.
After graduating college in 1969, she flew out to Los Angeles, California, to become a pre-school music teacher, but decided to audition for Lawrence Welk, since he and his band performed every Saturday night at the Hollywood Palladium. She got the maestro's attention in a tag dance, tapping him on the shoulder and asking if she can sing for him. She sang "Cotton Fields" in front of 3000 people at the Palladium. Welk asked her to appear on the opening broadcast the following September.
She officially joined the Musical Family three shows into the 1969-70 season and over the course of the next 12 years, she sang solos, played piano, sang in duets with Dick Dale and in trios; first with Sandi Griffiths, and Mary Lou Metzger and later with "Gail, Ron & Michael," a mixed trio that featured her husband, Ron Anderson, and Michael Redman. In addition, she also developed as a songwriter, writing vocal arrangements for both trio groups. Her exposure on "The Lawrence Welk Show" opened doors in her career, making notable television appearances on "Match Game," "Dinah!" and "The Mike Douglas Show."
"The Lawrence Welk Show" is celebrating over 65 years on national television. No other prime-time show can claim that distinction, and it's still in production and right here in Oklahoma! In 1986, the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA) acquired the broadcast rights to "Lawrence Welk" and became the “presenting station” for the program, distributing it to public television stations across the country.
“At one time, nearly every public broadcasting station in America was airing "Welk," and it all started right here at OETA,” said Jeff Morava, OETA production manager. “Today, there are a little more than 100 stations that still air it.” Morava has worked on repackaging and re-editing "The Lawrence Welk Show "for OETA and other public broadcasting stations since 1998. According to Morava, OETA has renewed the show until August of 2021.
Gail Farrell is included in one of the most infamous incidents of The Lawrence Welk Show. Welk asked singers Gail Farrell and Dick Dale to perform Brewer & Shipley's 1970 hit song "One Toke Over the Line" (a mock gospel tune riddled with drug references) as a modern spiritual, apparently oblivious to the meaning of the word "toke." Brewer responded that although it was "absurd", the duo "got more publicity than we could pay for" from the out-of-place performance. Welk, for his part, blamed ABC Television for pressuring him into including the song, among others he felt did not fit the show's format.
In her 12 years with "The Lawrence Welk Show" Gail Farrell played a prominent role in all of the show’s annual Christmas specials. Her music can also be found on several Welk Christmas albums and videos. Lawrence Welk retired in 1982; at the time of his retirement, he was 79 years old, making him at the time the oldest host of a regularly-scheduled U.S. entertainment television series. In 1985, "The Lawrence Welk Christmas Reunion" was produced. It was the last show in which Welk appeared with the "musical family" and his grandkids on Christmas Eve at Lawrence Welk's home. Lawrence Welk died May 17, 1992.
Since her time on the show, Gail has continued to perform appearing as part of the Four Wunnerful Women, or with Ron and Michael. Her songwriting talents have been put to good use, as her songs have been recorded by Barbara Mandrell and on three episodes of the long-running prime time soap "Knots Landing." Gail has also provided background vocals for artists like Kenny Rogers, Amy Grant, Andy Williams and on the soundtrack for the Disney movie, "The Little Mermaid". She has also recorded the popular CD titled “Gail Farrell; Piano and Voice.” Today, she and Ron make their home in Northern California.
In the mid-1970’s the lieutenant governor of Oklahoma christened Gail Farrell Drive in her honor in her hometown of Durant.
