When George Catlin, a young Philadelphia lawyer and struggling painter, saw a delegation of Native Americans from the Far West in the late 1820s, he was inspired to embark on a new career. Admiring their grace and dignity — “arrayed and equipped in all their classical beauty” — and believing that their way of life was fast disappearing, he determined that “nothing short of loss of life shall prevent me from visiting their country and becoming their historian.”
In the spring of 1830, with rolls of canvas, an easel, and a case of fish bladders filled with oil colors, Catlin set out to fulfill his mission. Over the next six years he journeyed thousands of miles and painted hundreds of portraits and scenes of Indian life. Some of these were Choctaw and were painted in our area.
Skullyville town was settled in about 1832, after the area served as a landing site for Choctaws who came to the new Indian Territory via the "Trail of Tears" by steamboat. The steamboats used a landing on the south side of the Arkansas River featuring a large rock shelf. Later, the town served as a county seat. It also served as one-time capital of the Choctaw Nation.
In 1832 Gatlin visited Skullyville, and his 1846 painting "Ball-play of the Choctaw-Ball Up" was painted just about 10 miles south of current Spiro, Oklahoma. While staying as a guest of the Choctaw agent, Catlin would ride upwards of 30 miles to catch any stickball game that he could. He was often accompanied by soldiers from Ft. Gibson on his excursions.
In 1832 and again in 1836, George Catlin witnessed Choctaw ball games and in 1841 he published a description of the games in his journal. Catlin wrote thousands attended the games and he feared he couldn't describe the contests best in script.
“It is impossible for pen and ink alone, or brushes, or even with their combined efforts to give more than a caricature of such a scene — but such as I have been able to do, I have put upon the canvas,” Catlin wrote.
Two years later Gatlin visited Fort Gibson, Indian Territory, at that time the administrative center of a large area that had been set aside for the relocation of displaced tribes from the United States. Indigenous groups such as the Osage, Kiowa, and Comanche opposed the government's resettlement policy, and Col. Henry Dodge was sent out to establish peace between contending parties. In the summer of 1834, the Dodge-Leavenworth Expedition traveled from Fort Gibson to the Wichita Mountains, in present southwestern Oklahoma, to treat with tribes in that area. Catlin accompanied the dragoons.
Gatlin wrote extensively about joining this expedition and also about his own illness and the deaths of many who were on the journey. His views of the region and its people, later widely exhibited and published, were the first to be obtained by any artist.
“In the vicinity of this post there are an immense number of Indians, most of whom have been removed to their present locations by the Government, from their Eastern original positions, within a few years past; aud previous to my starting with the dragoons, I had two months at my leisure in this section of the country, which I used in travelling about with my canvass and note-book, and visiting all of them in their villages. I have made many paintings amongst them, and have a curious note-book to open at a future day, for which the reader may be prepared. The tribes whom I thus visited, and of whom my note-book will yet speak, are the Cherokees, Choctaws, Creeks, Seminoles, Chickasaws, Quapaws, Senecas, Delawares, and several others, whose customs are interesting, and whose history, from their proximity to, and dealings with the civilized community, is one of great interest, and some importance, to the enlightened world.”
Besides the painting “Ball-play of the Choctaw–Ball Up,” Gatlin captured several additional images of Choctaws that are included in his Indian Gallery: “Ball-play of the Choctaw–Ball Down,” “Ball-play Dance, Choctaw,” “A Choctaw Woman," "Eagle Dance, Choctaw,” “Mó-sho-la-túb-bee, He Who Puts Out and Kills, Chief of the Tribe,” "Choctaw Stick Ball Player,” and others.
In 1834 Gatlin painted future Choctaw Chief Peter Pitchlynn; the painting is titled, “Há-tchoo-túc-knee, Snapping Turtle, a Half-breed.” When Pitchylynn has an encounter with Charles Dickens in 1842 aboard a ship in Ohio, Gatlin’s painting is discussed as Dickens is aware and has already seen Gatlin’s work in England. Dickens later wrote in his travelogue, “He took his leave; as stately and complete a gentleman of Nature's making, as ever I beheld; and moved among the people in the boat, another kind of being. He sent me a lithographed portrait of himself soon afterwards; very like, though scarcely handsome enough; which I have carefully preserved in memory of our brief acquaintance.”
Catlin turned showman after 1837, touring the East Coast and Europe with his collection of painting, costumes, weapons, and household artifacts. He called it the “Indian Gallery.” Hoping that Congress would eventually purchase his collection for the nation. Catlin borrowed heavily to finance his travels and the publications of his writings. When the Indian Gallery ceased to be a popular attraction in the 1850s, his debts overwhelmed him. Joseph Harrison, a wealthy Philadelphian, paid the artist’s creditors and in 1852 took possession of the collection.
In his old age, the artist lived and painted in a room in the Smithsonian Institution’s Castle. Following Catlin’s death in 1872 about 445 paintings from the Indian Gallery were donated in 1879 by Harrison’s widow and are now in the permanent collection of the Smithsonian American Art Museum. Oklahoma’s own Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa is also a significant repository of Catlin material.
