CATHEY: Cartwrights of Oklahoma inspired Cartwrights of Bonanza

The first famous American Cartwright was the Reverend Peter Cartwright (1785-1873), known as “God’s Plowman." For more than 50 years he was the epitome of the Methodist circuit rider, receiving 10,000 members into the Methodist Church, personally baptizing 12,000, conducting over 500 funerals, and preaching more than 15,000 sermons.
He once delivered a famous sermon to an audience which included General Andrew Jackson, during which Cartwright said, “If General Jackson doesn’t get his soul converted, God will damn him as quickly as anyone else”. Twice a member of the Illinois legislature, in 1846 he ran for the U.S. Congress but was defeated by Springfield lawyer Abraham Lincoln. Peter Cartwright was the great uncle of J.R. Cartwright, the patriarch of the Oklahoma Cartwrights.
The Cartwright family came to Oklahoma in 1903 when it was still Indian Territory. Led by Jackson Robert (J.R.) Cartwright and his wife Emma, the family migrated from eastern Tennessee to near Wapanucka, in the Chickasaw Nation
Wilburn Cartwright, a son of J.R. Cartwright, was the first family member to be elected to public office in Oklahoma. He attended public schools at Wapanucka and Ada, and State Teachers College at Durant. As an educator he taught in the schools of Coal, Atoka, Bryan, and Pittsburg Counties in Oklahoma from 1914 to 1926.
During World War I he served as a private in the Student Army Training Corps in 1917 and 1918. He studied law and was admitted to the bar in 1917. He was graduated from the law department of the University of Oklahoma in 1920. Afterwards he began a law practice in McAlester, Oklahoma. He served as member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 1914 to 1918, and then as a member of the State Senate from 1918 until 1922.
Cartwright was a vocational adviser for disabled veterans at McAlester in 1921 and 1922. He was an unsuccessful candidate for the Democratic nomination for Congress in 1922 and 1924, and served as Superintendent of schools at Krebs from 1922 to1926. In 1926 he was elected to Oklahoma’s Third Congressional seat. He held that position until he lost a reelection bid in 1942. During his 16 years representing Oklahoma’s Third Congressional District, he sat on the House Indian Affairs Committee and chaired the House Roads and Highways Committee. He was most proud of the Hayden-Cartwright Act of 1934 that created what would become the country’s interstate highway system. Upon leaving Congress, Wilburn joined the United States Army during World War II and served as a Major in North Africa, the Mediterranean and Europe, where he was injured near Foggia, Italy, in 1944.
Returning to public life, Wilburn was elected as Oklahoma Secretary of State in 1946 and State Auditor in 1950. He made unsuccessful bids for the U.S. Senate in 1948 and the State Supreme Court in 1952. Elected to the Corporation Commission in 1954, he was reelected in 1960 and 1966 and served until 1972 when he retired at the age of 80 after 50 years of public service. He ran unsuccessfully for Governor in 1970 and for the U.S. Senate in 1974.
Patriarch J.R. Cartwright, the father of Wilburn, Buck and Keith, was the next family member to hold political office in Oklahoma. J.R. Cartwright was elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 1928, representing Johnston County. In 1930 he was reelected after campaigning on the pledge he would not run for a third term. However, when he did decide to seek a third term in 1932, he was not reelected, due in part to the efforts of his wife, Emma, who wanted him to return to farming, and thus, campaigned against his candidacy.
Clifford (Buck) Cartwright, a younger brother of Wilburn and son of J.R., served in the Navy during World War II. Buck ran for the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 1954 and was elected from Seminole County. He was reelected to the House in 1956 and then in 1958 ran for the Oklahoma State Senate from District 23 and won. In 1966 he considered running for Lieutenant Governor but withdrew from the race.
The youngest Cartwright brother, Keith, joined the Marine Corps and received two purple hearts while serving in the South Pacific. In 1946 Keith was elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives from Bryan County. Two years later he successfully won election in Oklahoma State Senate District 20, comprised of Bryan and Choctaw Counties. He was successful in running for a third term in 1956. In 1957, along with Fred Harris, he authored a bill to repeal prohibition in Oklahoma, resulting in his expulsion from the First Baptist Church of Durant, Oklahoma. He was unsuccessful in his bid to be elected Governor in 1966.
Cousin Earl Cartwright, a professional basketball player, was elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives, from Bryan County, in 1956 and reelected in 1958 and 1960.
Jan Eric Cartwright was the grandson of J.R., son of Buck, and nephew of Keith and Wilburn Cartwright. After being appointed and serving as Assistant County Attorney for Muskogee County and Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Oklahoma Eastern District, he was elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives from District 13 in Muskogee County in 1970. When a position on the Corporation Commission opened, Jan Eric was appointed to fill the vacancy. He was elected to a full term on the Commission in 1976 and ran for Oklahoma Attorney General in 1978. He was elected, but after issuing a series of politically controversial legal opinions, was defeated in his reelection attempt in 1982. He died a short time later from a rare form of cancer.
A son-in-law of Wilburn Cartwright, Leo Gordon, created and wrote scripts for a popular television series debuting in 1959 about a frontier family who fought for law and order in the American West. The name of the popular television series was “Bonanza”. The name of the family was the Cartwrights.
