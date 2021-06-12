EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the second of a two-part series.
A telegraph message published in the "San Francisco Daily Evening Bulletin" on August 1, 1860:
“The stage left Mountain Station with several passengers, besides the driver and a roadmaster, in the employ of the Overland Company, who was acting as conductor. On leaving the stable, the driver cracked his whip and the horses immediately started on a run. When they arrived at the brow of the mountain the brakes were applied, but were found to be useless. In his efforts to stop the horses, the driver drove out off the road, and they came in collision with a tree, literally smashing the coach in pieces, killing one man ... and injuring every other person on the stage to a greater or less extent.”
Though there were officially only the 12 Butterfield Overland Mail Route stations throughout Indian Territory, such as the Choctaw Edwards Store near Red Oak where the stage stopped for passengers to eat, acquire supplies and meet other needs, there were other stage stops along the way for things like watering and changing the horses, paying road or bridge tolls etc. One of these stations was 13 miles south and west of Wilburton (east and north of Hartshorne). Though some 1860 reports provide contrary location and mileage reports for the above-reported accident (where everyone on board was either killed or injured) the constant among the research is Mountain Station.
One of those on board and injured on July 22, 1860 at Mountain Station was Eadweard J. Muybridge and that is where this story begins and ends. Muybridge was thrown out of the coach, hit his head against a boulder and was knocked unconscious. Long-term effects of this accident were described in some detail years later during his murder trial for murdering his wife’s lover after discovering a child was not his; his defense suggested insanity as a result of his brain injury.
Oh, and in between the 1860 Butterfield stage accident at Mountain Station and the 1874 trial for murder, Muybridge received a patent for one of his many innovations the shutter system to capture motion and one of the earliest motion picture projectors, which he called the Zoopraxiscope. The device consisted of a lamp, lens and glass disk. To animate his images, Muybridge mounted on the disk impressions of his sequential shots of a trotting horse. When he rotated the disk in the device, observers could actually watch the horse in motion — the moving motion picture and cinema was born.
Muybridge was born on April 9, 1830 and was raised in Kingston-on-Thames, near London, England. Born Edward James Muggeridge, he changed his first name to 'Eadweard' at the age of 21 in honor of a king who was crowned in Kingston during Saxon times. He emigrated to America in 1852 and settled in San Francisco, California. During the next eight years, Muybridge established himself as a successful bookseller and agent for the London Printing and Publishing Company.
In 1860, Muybridge enlisted his brother to take over his rather prosperous bookshop. He then made plans for a trip to Europe to purchase antiquarian books for marketing in America upon his return. He made arrangements to sail on a ship, the Golden Age, which was to depart on June 5. However, in a fateful change of plans, Muybridge missed the boat, and reserved a seat on a stagecoach operated by the Butterfield Overland Mail Company. On July 2, 1860, Muybridge, along with seven other passengers, boarded a stagecoach bound for St Louis. From St Louis, Muybridge planned to take the railroad to the east coast.
Muybridge reported that his first recollection following the accident was lying in bed with a 'small wound on the top of my head' at Fort Smith, Arkansas. He managed to continue on another stagecoach to St Louis and took a train to New York where he consulted a Dr, Parker, a prominent East Coast physician and president of the New York Academy of Medicine. It was reported that Dr. Parker told Muybridge that that he was permanently injured. After two months on the East Coast, Muybridge travelled to England where he consulted Sir William Gull, who was Queen Victoria's physician and treated patients at Guy's Hospital in London.
Muybridge stayed in England for five or six years, recuperating from his accident. Little is known about this time in his life, except that he took out two British patents: one for "an improved method of and apparatus for plate printing," which related to his interest in book publishing, and another for "machinery or apparatus" for washing clothes and other textiles. It has been claimed that Gull suggested photography to Muybridge as a new profession.
In 1872, Muybridge began his relationship with Leland Stanford, former governor of California and president of the Central Pacific Railroad Company. The two first met when Muybridge was asked to photograph Stanford's opulent home in Sacramento, California. Sometime later, Stanford telegraphed Muybridge and suggested a project in which he would photograph his horse, Occident, in motion. Muybridge accepted the offer and was commissioned by Stanford to travel to Sacramento and photograph Occident at various gaits.
However, at this same time Muybridge’s activities were halted as a result of the murder of Harry Larkyns. ln 1872, Muybridge married Flora Stone, who was 21 years younger than he and had worked in his studio retouching photographs. As Muybridge's profession often led him away on photographic assignments, Flora was escorted to the theatre by Harry Larkyns, who was considered to be "gay, dashing and handsome."
On the morning of October 16, 1874, Muybridge visited Flora's midwife at her home to settle a bill for her services. On the table was a photograph of the baby. Turning the photograph over, Muybridge read the inscription, 'Little Harry', written in his wife's handwriting. Realizing the connection Muybridge "stamped on the floor and exhibited the wildest excitement."
On the next day, Muybridge settled his affairs with his business associate and with knowledge that Larkyns was working in Calistoga, took a ferry to Vallejo and proceeded by train to Calistoga in Napa Valley. Upon his arrival, he was told that Larkyns was staying at the Yellow Jacket Ranch, eight miles west of the town. Muybridge took a horse and buggy to the ranch, proceeded to the back door, knocked, and asked for Larkyns. He came to the door, and Muybridge declared, "I am Muybridge and this is a message from my wife." Muybridge then raised his Smith & Wesson No. 2 six-shooter, fired once, and killed Harry Larkyns.
The murder trial began on February 3, 1875 in Vallejo. Muybridge's counsel made the opening speech for the defense: 'We claim a verdict both on the ground of justifiable homicide and insanity. We shall prove that years ago, the prisoner was thrown from a stage, receiving a concussion of the brain, which turned his hair from black to gray in three days, and has never been the same since." The trial lasted three days. Muybridge took the stand under the condition that he would not discuss the murder incident and only describe the nature of his stagecoach accident.
By noon the next day, the jury reached a verdict. Muybridge was acquitted for the murder of Harry Larkyns.
Soon after the trial, Muybridge returned to his project with Stanford. In 1877, at the recently-bought stock farm in Palo Alto, which is now the site of Stanford University, Muybridge placed up to 12 cameras along a horse track, so he could photograph a continuous series of Stanford's horse in motion. Each camera included an electromagnetic shutter with a speed of 1/1000th second. The shutters were held cocked by a thread strung across the track; as the horse ran by, the threads were broken, tripping each shutter in quick succession.
Muybridge secured a patent for this ingenious mechanism. Fame followed these photographs, as it clearly showed all four legs of the horse off the ground during one part of its gait. Various newspapers published articles about the feat. By 1879, Muybridge increased the number of cameras to twenty-four and photographed other animals — including a dog, cow, deer, goat, seagull and humans. These photographs became representative of Muybridge's most famous work. It was this time period that Muybridge also invented his motion picture projector, the Zoopraxiscope, as a way to display his animals in motion.
His exhibition to the paying public at the 1893 Chicago World Columbian Exposition’s Midway Plaisance is considered the first “commercial movie theater display.”
Muybridge spent his remaining years promoting his photography in both America and Europe. He died in England in 1904 at the age of 74.
Muybridge had no personal recollection of the Butterfield stage accident but made the following statement during his murder trial. “A fellow passenger told me after I had recovered consciousness that after leaving that station we had traveled for probably half an hour. The Mustangs ran away. The driver was unable to control them. I remarked that the best plan would be for us to get out of the back of the stage, because I saw that an accident would take place. He told me that I took out my knife to cut the canvas back of the stage, and was preparing to leave when the stage ran against either a rock or a stump and threw me out against my head.”
To reach Mike Cathey mwcathey@aol.com
