William Edmond Ansley traveled the country for 27 years in the costume of the comic strip character Buster Brown to promote Buster Brown shoes for children before he lived and came to rest in Hugo, Oklahoma. Mr. Ansley, at 4-foot 2-inch, was the original Buster Brown hired by the Brown Shoe Company.
Buster Brown started as a comic strip in the New York Herald 1902. He was created by Richard F. Outcault. Buster Brown was based on a real person. His name was Granville Hamilton Fisher, and he was from Flushing, NY. Granville had the famous page boy haircut (which is why some folks think he is a girl). They changed his name to “Buster” because of the popularity of comedian Buster Keaton. Buster Brown had a girlfriend, Mary Jane, who was based on Outcault’s daughter of the same name. His dog Tige completed the famous trio.
In 1904, Outcault took Buster to the St. Louis World’s Fair and licensed him to 200 different companies. That is when he was signed to represent the Brown Shoe Company. From 1904 to 1930, the company hired little people to play Buster in stores and theaters. Buster got his own comic book as a shoe store giveaway in the 1940’s and 1950’s. He made a brief reappearance in the Buster Brown shoe store ads in the 1980’s and 1990’s. The Brown Shoe Company is still in business, but it is now called Caleres, and they also own Naturalizer and Dr. Scholl’s, among other brands.
Ansley was born in 1888 at Magnolia, Arkansas. In 1900 Ansley arrived in Hugo as a child with his parents Mr. and Mrs. Edwin P. Ansley along with is brothers and sisters. They made camp at about the present location of the Hugo Hospital. At the time this was in the woods and the nearest neighbors were the Terry family on what is now known as Terry’s Hill on the northwest side of town.
Five months later the town of Hugo was settled and Ansley’s father worked in the recording department of the site survey. He later was employed by the government as an agriculture agent.
Edmond Ansley was educated in private school and later in the town’s first public schools. When he was 15 years old, he began work, without pay, for the old Arkansas and Choctaw Railway. After his apprenticeship, he spent some as a paid employee in the roundhouse and express ticket offices. Later he worked in the office of the company doctor; then he became a telephone company messenger, and was advanced to switchboard operator. When the company wanted to name as manager, it was found he was too young to hold the post. So, his father was named to the position and the son did the work. At age 17 he was 42 inches and weighed 40 pounds and was billed as the smallest man in the world.
Nine months later, Ed Ansley heard the call of the open road on which he was to remain for the ensuing 35 years. He first was treasurer and manager of a theatrical company, in whose employment he continued when it became an opera company.
In 1910 at age 22 he went to work for the Brown Shoe Company of St. Louis, promoting Buster Brown Shoes. He played the part of Buster Brown for 27 years, donning a blond wig, red suit, red hat, knickers, blue tie, white shirt with Buster Brown collar. He traveled with an American Pit Bull Terrier named Tige. He traveled 50,000 miles a year by train and playing all the major whistle stops. His stage presence included "Hi! I'm Buster Brown; I live in a shoe; this is my dog Tige. He lives there, too."
Ansley returned to Hugo to “settle down” in 1935 but not long thereafter he went into Chamber of Commerce work in which he continued for seven years. He was also known as the “The World’s Smallest Mason” he was a devoted member of Hugo Lodge No 217, AF & AM Hugo Chapter 84 Royal Arch Masons and Hugo Commandery No.30 Knight Templar.
In 1953 friends and colleagues of Ed Ansley honored him with the naming of Hugo’s Ansley Park. It was through Ansley’s efforts that the park and its features were assembled almost piece by piece back in the park’s early days.
In the fall of 1972 at age 84 Edmond Ansley was on a nostalgic reminiscence trip to Gainesville, Texas when he was stricken with an apparent heart attack.
William Edmond “Buster Brown” Ansley is buried in Hugo’s famous “Showman’s Rest” section of Mount Olivet Cemetery. His headstone is in the shape of a shoe with the inscription “He was quite a character.”
