Sadly, not much to no activity remains of Black Masonry in McAlester, but if you look closely when heading east on Carl Albert Parkway just past Sixth Street to the north (corner of North Seventh Street between Parkway and Washington Avenue) you will see still standing the Central Lodge #59 F & AM- Prince Hall Freemasonry lodge building.
Between the 16th and 17th century, the fraternal tradition of Freemasonry in North America was largely a white organization. Today, thanks to an African American abolitionist, Prince Hall, many African Americans belong to a group of Masons. Known as the father of Black Freemasonry, Prince Hall was well known as a politically active abolitionist and activist who fought for the protection of free blacks in the North.
Hall championed for civil rights in other areas, including the provision of free schools for blacks, state funding for emigration to Africa, and restrictions on slave trading and kidnapping in Massachusetts, according to accounts. He would later become a minister with a Methodist Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts and would become active as a Freemason as early as 1775.
After the Revolutionary War, he founded the first black Masonic lodge in the United States but this turned out to be a tough process.
The ideals of Freemasonry, in theory, is to “unite men regardless of beliefs, race, class and skills. It was a universal brotherhood that saw men as equal and provided mobility and opportunities for them within society. These were essentially the values of Freemasons worldwide.”
Hall, however, in the early stages, went through a lot of discrimination and was not allowed to join the White Masonic lodges in America. Historical accounts state that even though Masons were then preaching brotherhood, they still wanted Blacks out of their lodges.
Hall and 14 other black men, just before the American Revolutionary War, tried to gain admittance to Boston’s St. John’s Lodge. They were turned away and had to turn their attention towards other lodges, eventually heading to the British Masons stationed in America.
On March 6, 1775, Prince Hall and 14 other Free Blacks became members of the British Army Lodge No 441. Hall and these newly- initiated Masons were given the authority to meet as a separate lodge, to bury their dead and to march in parades but did not have permission to confer degrees or perform any other Masonic work.
On March 2, 1784, Hall petitioned the Grand Lodge of England, asking for a warrant for a Charter that they had been denied by the white Masons of Massachusetts. The warrant was approved and Hall established the first lodge of African American Masons in North America known as African Lodge No. 459.
This should be an improvement, yet the African-American Masons were still not considered a full Masonic lodge until Hall, in 1787, received a charter from the Grand Lodge of England, the mother of all Freemasonry. Thus, African Lodge No. 459 became African Lodge No. 1 in 1787 with Hall as its leader.
This made them independent of the United Grand Lodge of England as they created separate jurisdictions consisting mainly of African American members. Later, in 1791, the Prince Hall Grand Lodge was founded to govern the three then- xisting black Masonic lodges. Hall became its first Grand Master and he held this position until his death in December 1807.
The historical development of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Oklahoma is as interesting and fascinating as that of the state itself. The first recorded lodge of Masons among men of African descent to be established in the territories was the 10th Calvary Military Lodge, chartered in 1872, at Fort Gibson, Indian Territory. This lodge was organized under the authority of the Most Worshipful King Solomon Grand Lodge of Kansas (National Compact), a subordinate to the Most Worshipful National Grand Lodge, F.&A.A.Y.M., of the United States of North America. The 10th Cavalry included within its ranks a score of the most heroic, hardened, and dogmatic Black men of that era. Popularly known as the “Buffalo Soldiers”, many of its servicemen had been previously held in bondage under the institution of America’s original sin, had fought and served honorably in the Civil War, and were later recruited into the regiment to support and protect migrating settlers as they traveled to and through Indian Territory as part of the Westward Expansion.
Freemasonry was also spread throughout the territories under the authority of the Independent Grand Lodges of Kansas and Arkansas. In 1889, the Grand Lodge of Kansas (Independent) organized St. Paul Lodge at Muskogee, I.T. and Mt. Hope Lodge at Okmulgee, I.T. Further, in 1890, the Grand Lodge of Arkansas (Independent) organized Alpha Lodge at Guthrie, Oklahoma.Territory. To that end, on November 7, 1892, a convention was held in the city of Guthrie and the Most Worshipful St. John Grand Lodge, A.F.&A.M., of Oklahoma Territory was organized in due and ample form.
The Grand Lodge quickly progressed in standing and stature. While the body had been organized for the Masonic government of Oklahoma Territory, it soon appended the words “and Jurisdiction” to its name and began to organize a liberal number of lodges in Indian Territory as well. By 1901 the Grand Lodge had chartered over 70 subordinate lodges on its roster. It is believed to be during this time that McAlester’s Central Lodge #59 was established.
Not much written or oral history could be found on Black Masonry in McAlester it is hoped that this article will serve as an impetus to further document that history and to also preserve the historic Prince Hall lodge building.
