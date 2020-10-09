This column is not about OU/Texas football, though it might be.
In 1874, U.S. forces carried out a surprise attack on several Cheyenne, Comanche, and Kiowa bands that had taken refuge in the Palo Duro Canyon of the Texas panhandle and destroyed their winter stores and horses. After this devastating loss, many of these Indians returned to their reservations and effectively brought to a close what has come to be known as the Red River War, a campaign carried out by the U.S. Army during 1874 as a result of Indian attacks on white settlers in the region. After this operation, the Southern Plains Indians would never again pose a coherent threat to whites’ expansion and settlement across their ancestral homelands. Until 60 years into the future a colorful Oklahoma governor would wage his own war across the Red River.
A half-mile downriver from the present U.S. Highway 75 bridge crossing the Red River south of Durant, Colbert’s Ferry was used to transport people, teams and wagons, and goods across the muddy waters that divided Texas from the Nations, as the Indian Territory was called. The ferry was named for a Chickasaw, Benjamin Franklin Colbert, who had hired Joseph B. Earhart to organize the service. This was in 1849, and Colbert’s Ferry was the second business to have worked that part of the river. Another Chickasaw, Joseph Mitchell, had been in the ferry business from 1842 until his death in 1847.
From 1858 until 1861, the ferry was the crossing point for the Butterfield Overland Mail stages running between St. Louis and San Francisco, but after the Civil War the newer forms of transportation demanded a bridge. The ferry wouldn’t do when the Missouri, Kansas and Texas Railway, also known as the Katy, pushed its tracks into Texas in 1872 and into the newly-minted town of Denison. The iron rails that first tied Texas to the north did so over the Indian Bridge, a wooden structure built a half-mile upriver from Colbert’s ferry operation.
Business on the ferry dwindled, and in July 1873, Colbert opened his own toll bridge for cross-river traffic. It lasted 11 months, until one of the periodic floods that roared down the river destroyed both it and the railroad bridge. While the Katy rebuilt its trestle, Colbert hauled out the ferry equipment and began trips back and forth across the river again. The ferry was the only way to cross for the next 18 years until the Red River Bridge Company of Denison obtained Colbert’s bridge concession, built a new bridge in 1892, and again the ferry service ended.
The floods of 1908 swept that bridge, as well as the Katy span, into memory and for the third time a ferry service, now using a powered tow boat, plied the muddy Red. Ferry service continued for seven years, until a third bridge connected Texas and Oklahoma in 1915. As before, it was a privately-owned and financed toll bridge.
As more automobiles took to the roads following World War 1, Denison residents begin to clamor for a free bridge across the river. Hal Collins, a Ford automobile dealer in Denison, was one of the first to publicly raise the idea. Texas State Senator Jake J. Loy guided a bill through the Texas legislature authorizing the joint construction of the bridge with the state of Oklahoma and allowing the Texas Highway Department to negotiate with the toll bridge owners in the matter of compensation for the loss of their business. Construction began in May 1930. Eleven months later the bridge was finished and ready for use. Well, almost.
The toll bridge company went to court in Houston seeking an injunction against the state of Texas, alleging that the highway department had failed to comply with the terms of the buy-out. These terms included a $60,000 payment for the bridge and $10,000 a month for fourteen months to cover the loss of revenue. The injunction was granted, and on July 10, 1931, Texas Governor Ross Sterling ordered barricades set up on the Texas side of the river.
Oklahoma was not a party to the buy-out agreement or the injunction, and Governor William (Alfalfa Bill) Murray, arguing that the bridge was in Oklahoma territory (the river itself being part of Oklahoma) took action to open the new span. On July 16, Oklahoma highway crews started plowing up the approaches north of the river to the old toll bridge and crossed into Texas to remove the barricades from the new free bridge. That night more than 3,000 vehicles used the bridge. Twelve hours after it opened the bridge was closed again from the Texas side with more barricades. This time, two Texas Rangers manned the barriers.
The flamboyant Sooner governor responded with the Oklahoma National Guard. On the July 17, Murray directed his highway crews to block the Oklahoma approaches to the toll bridge and direct traffic to the bridge at Preston, 30 miles away. The Red River at Denison now had two bridges, but no way to cross. The Rangers faced the guardsmen over the disputed bridges for more than a week.
On July 20 and 21, mass meetings were held in Denison and Sherman demanding the opening of the bridge. Two days later, the Texas legislature passed a bill granting the toll bridge company the right to sue the state to recover its losses the under the terms of the buy-out agreement and both parties returned to the federal court in Houston seeking dissolution of the injunction. The court complied on July 25, and the free bridge was opened once again.
Meanwhile, on July 24, acting on a petition from the bridge company, a federal court in Muskogee, Oklahoma, had enjoined Governor Murray from continuing his destruction of the Oklahoma approaches to their bridge. Hours before this injunction took effect, Murray declared a narrow strip of his state that covering the approaches to both bridges, under martial law.
Declaring that as commander of the National Guard he was not subject to the Muskogee injunction, Murray marched on the bridge, pistol at his side, to make whatever point, if any, he was trying to make. The entire exercise was moot, since the bridge was now open, the bridge company had a way to get the rest of its money and nobody cared anymore. Not one to stay out of an available spotlight for long, Murray extended his martial law zone to the edge of the Texas line on July 27 and sent guardsmen to the south end of the bridge. Texas cried “Invasion!”
On August 6, 1931, the Houston court permanently dissolved the Texas injunction, and the Oklahoma guardsmen were pulled off the river watch. The old toll bridge, now owned by the state of Texas, served as a southbound span for US 75 traffic for a number of years and even longer as an adjunct to the main river bridge. Even as the old bridge grew more hazardous, traffic continued to use it as shorter route to the stores and businesses in downtown Denison.
The bridge was blocked for good in 1958, when a ten-foot mound of earth was bulldozed in front of the Texas approach. On May 31, 1961 the old toll bridge caught fire. The collapsing wooden deck snapped a four-inch natural gas line and flames shot high into the night sky as the section crossing the river wilted and fell into the water. The old free bridge was demolished in 1995 following the opening of new spans carrying U.S. 75 across the Red River.
Oh yes, and there is OU versus Texas football. The first game in the series was played in 1900, when Oklahoma was still a territory. The game was formerly called the Red River Shootout. For the 100th game in 2005 the game was officially renamed the Red River Rivalry, with the word "Rivalry" replacing "Shootout." In 2014, it became the Red River Showdown. Since 1936, the first year of the AP Poll, at least one of the teams has come into the game ranked 70 times, including every one of the last 19 meetings. Texas leads the overall series 62–47–5 (.566), but since the end of World War II (1945), the series is narrowly in favor of Oklahoma at 37–36–3 (.507), and Oklahoma leads over the last 21 meetings with a record of 14−7.
