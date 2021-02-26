In the summer of 1863, the 1st Kansas Colored Infantry Regiment of the Union Army was engaged with Confederate forces in our area at Honey Springs in the Creek Nation (northeast of present-day Checotah), at the Canadian River (south of Eufaula), and at Perryville in the Choctaw Nation (just south of McAlester.) It is the 1st Kansas Colored that are credited with the burning of Perryville the then county seat of Tobucksy County and a one-time Capitol of the Choctaw Nation.
The 1st Kansas Colored (later the 79th U.S. Colored Infantry) was an African American regiment that served in the Union Army during the American Civil War. The regiment was organized prior to the Preliminary Emancipation Proclamation and without federal authorization, thus becoming the first black unit to see combat alongside white soldiers during the war in October 1862.
Kansas had been the location of intermittent political violence since its settlement as a territory in 1854. Its entrance into the Union as a free state in January 1861 and the outbreak of the Civil War three months later prompted an escalation in violence, particularly by irregulars. By 1862 James H. Lane, a U.S. Senator and Union General who had been an anti-slavery partisan during the Bleeding Kansas era, was a recruiting commissioner for Kansas north of the Kansas River. As an abolitionist “jayhawker” operating on the frontier of sectional violence, Lane disregarded Lincoln’s concern for maintaining Union loyalty in the proslavery border states and violated the direct orders of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton by recruiting a regiment comprised of free blacks without federal authorization.
By 1862, countless escaped slaves from Arkansas and Missouri had made their way to free Kansas, and many of their journeys were made possible by James Lane, who led liberation raids into Missouri. Exploiting this new source of manpower, Lane circumvented Stanton’s wishes by enrolling black military recruits as “laborers.” On August 4, 1862, Lane issued an order to raise a full regiment under the command of Captain James M. Williams. Although the 1st Kansas marked a watershed in the enrollment of black soldiers, the motives of Lane and other proponents of black enlistment were a mixture of abolitionist enlightenment and political or military expediency.
Joining the Infantry had its benefits. African-Americans who joined were promised $10.00 per month as well as improved conditions, including clothing, rations, and adequate quarters. Also, black enlistees and their immediate families were issued certificates of freedom. By 1862, the 600 enlistees of the First Kansas Colored Infantry were organized in Bourbon County near Fort Lincoln.
One of the first assignments, the Infantry was sent into northeastern Indian Territory to maintain Federal control over the region. They joined forces with the Army of the Frontier, which was significant because of its inclusion of Indian and white regiments.
The First Kansas Colored Infantry fought in the Battle of Honey Springs on July 17, 1863, the single largest Civil War battle in the Indian Territory. The black soldiers as part of the advancing Union forces were able to get within 40 yards of the Confederate line and hold their ground under heavy fire until the Confederates retreated.
Just under 3,000 men of the First and accompanying smaller units encountered a slightly larger force of rebel infantry. The First swept the rebels from the battlefield and eventually from the surrounding area. They killed six Confederates for every Union man killed. One of the Confederates wrote, “They are too strong for us. ... They are some seven or eight thousand and good fighters. I know it for I have tried them and they are as good as we are, better drilled and better armed.”
Beginning on August 22nd the First Kansas Colored Infantry advanced against Confederate forces at Canadian River. The rebel forces withdrew without a fight.
The regiment then advanced against forces at Perryville, and the Confederates again withdrew without a fight. In Ian Michael Spurgeon's book, "Soldiers in the Army of Freedom," there is a brief mention that General Blunt "pushed 4,500 men, including detachments of the First Kansas to Perryville, I.T. The First burned Perryville
Despite the skepticism of Northern whites, the precedent of aptitude and bravery set by units like the 1st Kansas gradually drove public opinion as many skeptical white Northerners grew to favor black enlistment. As African American regiments became more common, the 1st Kansas saw continued service in southeastern Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas. The 1st Kansas was renamed the 79th U.S. Colored Infantry on December 13, 1864.
The First Kansas Colored Infantry are remembered at the Honey Springs Battlefield with both a memorial monument and new battlefield signage. The Regiment is also remembered at several other locations where they served.
In 1989 the movie-going public was captivated the heroism of the 54th Massachusetts, the African American regiment depicted in the movie Glory. Hailed as "one of the finest historical dramas ever made," this Oscar winning film was nevertheless incorrectly billed as the "story of America's first unit of black soldiers during the Civil War." In reality, that distinction could easily be given to the First Kansas Colored Infantry Regiment, which got its "baptism by fire" in the fall of 1862 and, in less than a year, distinguished itself as a fighting unit at Honey Springs, Canadian River and Perryville, Indian Territory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.