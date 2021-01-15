Though the first settlement in the area "sprang up" in 1875 on the allotted land of Choctaw L.H. Perkins, with an initial one room store owned by Cherokee H.M. McElhaney.
The Cornelison and Bynum store was constructed in "Old Town", later to become Indianola, and on January 16,1891 (130 years ago today) J.H. Bynum was designated as the 1st Indianola Postmaster.
That part of Indianola known as “Old Town” had its beginning when Mr. Fillmore Williams put up a gin and a store there. Later in the year J.H.(James) Bynum and Albert Cornelison built a store and went into the general merchandise business, and Mr. Neil Lane built a blacksmith shop.
A petition was circulated; and the necessary number of signers having been secured, the government agreed to establish a post office and appointed Mr. Bynum as Postmaster with the granting of the permit came the problem of finding an appropriate name for the new town. Mrs. Cornelison who had a new cook stove named “Indianola”, suggested that the new town should be named for her stove All agreed and Indianola was named.
There were, of course, Choctaws in the area who had relocated from Mississippi and they also liked the name of the new town as a tribute to the Mississippi town by the same name. Indianola, Mississippi shares that their town name was in honor of an Indian princess named “Ola.”
In 1901 the Fort Smith and Western railroad was built on mile north of “Old Town”. New businesses sprang up near the railroad, so the people, including the old businesses, school, churches, and homes moved closer to the railroad and Indianola arrived at its current location.
In the 1980’s Mrs. Elizabeth Eubank Whetsel, a former Indianola School student, teacher, and daughter of one of Indianola’s most prominent physicians wrote, “Nestled in the rolling hills and gently sloping meadows and green willow trees by the wandering South Canadian River, lies a gem of a little town named Indianola. It is 18 miles northwest of McAlester on State Highway 113, and only a few miles west of Lake Eufaula.”
The 1891 post office was located inside the Cornelison & Bynum General Store. J.H. Bynum held this post for only one year followed by a one-year appointment of Mr. Herman Johnson and then a three-year appointment of Mr. Columbus Moore. On April 9, 1896 J.H. Bynum was again appointed Postmaster an assignment he would keep for the next 19 years transitioning the Choctaw Nation to the State of Oklahoma and the Indianola post office move from “Old Town” to the new Indianola.
J.H. Bynum’s 1896 (16x20) decorative with gold seal certificate is still protected in Indianola. It reads; “Post Office Department- William L. Wilson, Postmaster General of the United States of America- To all to whom these Presents shall come, Greeting: Whereas, On the 9th day of April 1896 James H. Bynum was appointed Postmaster of Indianola, the County of (marked out) Indian Nation, State of (marked out) Indian Territory, and whereas he did on the 27th day of May 1896, execute a Bond, and has taken the Oath of Office as required by law. Now know ye, That confiding in the integrity, ability, and punctuality of the said James H. Bynum, I do commission him a Postmaster, authorized to execute the duties of that Office at Indianola aforesaid, according to the laws of the United States and the Regulations of the Post Office Department. To hold the said Office of Postmaster with all of the powers, privileges, and emoluments to the same belonging, during the pleasure of the Postmaster General of the United States. In testimony whereof, I have hereunto set my hand, and caused the seal of the Post Office Department to be affixed at Washington City this fourth day of June, in the year of our Lord one thousand eight hundred and ninety-six, and of the Independence of the United States the one hundred and twentieth. W.L. Wilson, Postmaster General”
For most of the 20th Century the Indianola Post Office was located in the space that still stands today just to the east of the ZZ’s Country Store in Indianola. Mr. John A. Adams was appointed on March 2, 1915. Mr. William L. Crawford was appointed on July 17, 1919. Mr. Stephen M. Gold was appointed on February 2, 1922. Mr. C. Kelly Hayes was named Acting Postmaster on October 2, 1934. John H. York was appointed Postmaster on May 24, 1935. York was affectionally known as “Mex” and was the Indianola Postmaster for 23 years.
Following the death of York, Mr. Edward E. Weeks was first named Acting Postmaster on September 19 1958 and then appointed Postmaster on April 29, 1960. Weeks was known by all as Gene and completed a 20-year term as Postmaster. On September 30, 1977 Mr. William J. Dominic Jr. was named Officer in Charge for year at the Indianola Post Office until Mr. Jack L. Shannon was appointed Postmaster on February 11, 1978. Jack would serve the Indianola Post Office for 13 years.
Ms. Tammy Parker was named Officer in Charge on June 29, 1990. She was followed by Mr. Joe A. Watkins who was appointed Postmaster on August 11, 1990. Ms. Virginia Focht was named Officer in Charge on March 8, 1993. She was followed by Mr. James R. Shropshire who was appointed Postmaster on September 18, 1993. Shropshire would serve the Indianola Post Office for 12 years. In 1993 during the term of President William Jefferson Clinton the Indianola Post Office moved to its current location.
On July 2, 2004 Ms. Denise McCullar was named Officer in Charge. McCullar was followed by Indianola’s only female with the appointment of Postmaster Ms. Deborah L. Wadsworth. Wadsworth served Indianola for 10 years. Following her retirement in on October 4, 2014 the Indianola Post Office was converted to a remotely managed post office under the direction of the Postmaster of the Canadian Oklahoma Post Office.
Since 2014 the Indianola Post Office has been served by two clerks for approximately 6 years Ms. Gerri Thames and now by Ms. Michell Ketchum. The Indianola postal area also has a pretty extensive rural delivery route which has been served by many individuals over the year for the last many years the Indianola rural mail carrier has been Mr. Jason Simco.
The postal motto “Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail shall keep the postmen from their appointed rounds.” has now been occurring for 130 years.
