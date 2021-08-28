The 1890 Oklahoma territorial legislature had passed legislation creating three institutions of higher education in order to fulfill a requirement of the Organic Act of Congress establishing the territory. Congress required the territory to establish three types of public higher education: liberal arts and professional education, agriculture and mechanical arts education to fulfill the land grant college provisions of the Morrill Act of 1862, and teacher training.
Territorial Gov. George Washington Steele signed the bill creating the University of Oklahoma, the institution designated to provide the liberal arts and professional education, on December 19, 1890. Six days later, on Christmas Day, 1890, Gov. Steele signed the bills creating the Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical College at Stillwater, the land grant institution, and the Oklahoma Normal School for Teachers at Edmond to provide training for public school teachers in the new territory. These two institutions are known today as Oklahoma State University and University of Central Oklahoma, respectively.
In 1908 the First Oklahoma Legislature, meeting shortly after statehood, created two collegiate-level schools: the Industrial Institute and College for Girls at Chickasha (now the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma) and the School of Mines and Metallurgy at Wilburton (now Eastern Oklahoma State College). The school at Wilburton was intended to become the eastern duplicate of the university at Norman.
Earlier in 1908, information has been released by the new state government that it was planning to establish three normal schools for training teachers on the east side of the state. Progressive leaders of the community saw Wilburton as one of those communities, though indications appeared that Ada, Durant, and Tahlequah would receive these schools.
At a meeting of the Wilburton 20,000 Club, some unidentified person stood up and suggested that a school of mines might be an alternative if the normal school could not be obtained. He said with Wilburton in the middle of the coal belt and all of the activity in the region, it seemed a good idea to him and to most of the men present, to look into the matter. The general attitude developed that with all of the fatal and non-fatal accidents in the mining industry, it appeared that a school of mining was greatly needed.
In 1908, 2,700,000 tons of coal, worth $6 million were mined in Oklahoma. Wilburton was at this time the leader in tons mined in Oklahoma. The city was bustling with mining activity and the town was growing faster than anyone expected. Within just a few days the idea caught on in the Wilburton circles; the main thrust was shifted to securing a school of mines.
During an evening session of the Oklahoma legislature on May 26, 1908, Bill No. 621 creating a School of Mines and Metallurgy, with its location in Wilburton, was approved and on Thursday May 28, 1908, was signed by Oklahoma’s first Governor Charles N. Haskell.
The bill authorized the establishment of an educational institution for the purpose of teaching technical courses in mining and metallurgy, together with mathematics, chemistry and related subjects. These courses were to lead toward a degree in mining engineering upon completion of a full four-year course of study. The bill also stated that the location of the school would be at Wilburton, provided the citizens executed a warrantee deed to the state of Oklahoma. The properties had to be free and clear of all encumbrances. The law stipulated that the property must not be less than 40 acres and within three miles of the city.
The college’s first benefactors were realized when members of the 20,000 Club began soliciting citizens for pledges in purchasing a tract of land for the school’s permanent site. The stipulation provided for the citizens of Wilburton to present the land free and clear to the state at not cost. Work had to be done in carrying out the town’s part of the bargain.
With plans to locate in temporary quarters in downtown Wilburton, until funds acquired and construction to commence, the first president of the Oklahoma College of Mines and Metallurgy was selected. Dr. George E. Ladd came to Wilburton with impressive credentials. He was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts, was educated at Dummer Academy in Byfield, Massachusetts, and Harvard University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in 1887, a master’s in 1888 and finally a Ph.D. in 1894 from the University of Munich in Bavaria, Germany.
In 1910, the contract for the construction of the Ore Dressing and Metallurgy building (now Mitchell Hall) and the ground or basement story of the main lecture and laboratory building, commonly called the Science Building, was let to the Manhattan Construction Company of Chandler. The two original buildings were first occupied in 1911 and today, 110 years later, the Ore Dressing and Metallurgy Building is still in use. And Manhattan Construction is also in operation, involved in projects across the United States.
The summer and fall of 1917 were bleak times for the Oklahoma School of Mines and Metallurgy. Following the World War I draft and the cutting of state appropriations, the school closed. In the summer of 1919, the Oklahoma School of Mines and Metallurgy was reopened. In addition to the courses in mining and engineering it was operated as a school of trades and industries for training disabled World War I veterans.
A program of improvements and repairs was instituted on the campus and buildings. Land was acquired for a school farm; poultry, pure-bred hogs and cattle and agricultural implements were bought; experiments were made along agricultural lines; a definite program was set up to make the school a factor in developing the agricultural possibilities of eastern Oklahoma.
The Eleventh Oklahoma Legislature of 1927 changed the name from the Oklahoma School of Mines and Metallurgy to Eastern Oklahoma College; the charter authorizing the school to offer a four-year course and grant degrees was not changed. Because of a small faculty and lack of equipment, it functioned as a junior college. Besides the regular college courses, emphasis was also placed on vocational courses relating to trade and industries.
The Fourteenth Oklahoma Legislature of 1933 passed a bill authorizing the school to “care for, train and educate dependent youths and orphans of the state who had attained the equivalent of a common school educational standard and who, by reason of being poor, dependent, neglected or orphaned may be able to care for, trained or educated otherwise.” The provisions of this bill brought students from a majority of the counties of the state to Wilburton.
The Seventeenth Oklahoma Legislature of 1939 changed the name of the college again, and it became Eastern Oklahoma Agriculture and Mechanical College under the control of the State Board of Agriculture. Placing the institution under the control of the State Board of Agriculture gave it a much more stable position among state schools. Agriculture had been emphasized for years; the name changed gave it credence.
Eastern Oklahoma Agriculture and Mechanical College experienced a final (sort of) name in change in May of 1967. The new label was Eastern Oklahoma State College of Agriculture and Applied Science as a result of legislation. Generally, the school would go by “Eastern Oklahoma State College” and use the full name for official documents only.
In March of 1972 a major step toward converting Eastern into a four-year institution was taken. The result of the Senate legislation was a separate Board of Regents for the college and the final and current name of the college as Eastern Oklahoma State College.
In June of 2020 Eastern Oklahoma State College named Dr. Janet Wansick as its 20th and first female president. In 2021, Eastern Oklahoma State College provides services in higher education and training in a plethora of academic fields and degree programs to approximately 1,600 students on its four campuses throughout southeastern Oklahoma.
In its 113th year Eastern Oklahoma State College continues to be home of the Oklahoma Miner Training Institute, operated under the direction of the Oklahoma Mining Commission. The Institute at Eastern provides training in all aspects of mine safety and health. Regularly-scheduled classes are provided at the school, or at mine sites throughout the state.
Since 1988, Eastern Oklahoma State College and its Alumni Association have been recognizing alumnae who have distinguished themselves in their profession and community with induction into the EOSC Hall of Fame. Notable members of the EOSC Hall of Fame include former four-term Oklahoma Governor George Nigh, former Oklahoma Chancellor for Higher Education Dr. E.T. Dunlap, former Chief Justice of the Oklahoma Supreme Court Tom Colbert, and Evelyn Jo Whisehunt-Guthery Boeing Engineer/Space Shuttle Mission Manager and others
Nominations for the 2021 Hall of Fame Class are currently being solicited until September 8, 2021. Nomination guidelines and applications can be found at: https://www.eosc.edu/about/alumni-friends/eosc-alumni-association/hall-of-fame/alumni-hall-of-fame-nomination-form.
The Alumni Hall of Fame induction ceremony and banquet is scheduled for Friday November 12, 2021, with activities beginning at 6 p.m. on Eastern’s Wilburton Campus as part of the annual Homecoming weekend celebration.
For additional information about EOSC’s Alumni Association, the Hall of Fame nomination process and event, contact Teresa Brady, executive director of the EOSC Foundation and Alumni Relations, at 918-465-1761.
Contact Mike Cathey at mwcathey@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.