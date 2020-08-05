Carolyn McNatt new Parents Club board member

Parent’s Club, Inc. is excited to welcome Carolyn McNatt to the Board of Directors position of secretary, to replace Brenda Painter who retired her position January 31, 2020. “She has a strong background in children and families. She wants to make a positive difference in society and is willing to put forth the physical and mental efforts needed to do just that,” stated Barbara Countz, founder of the organization. Our vision for 26 years has been to pull the entities that make up our community together to build strong families through education which in turn build strong communities. Our motto: “Together we will make a difference.”
McNatt understands and believes in the mission and motto. “I first most believe in helping others and improving the quality of lives.” McNatt is a lifetime resident of Pittsburg County, born in 1961 to Everett and Marjorie McNatt. She attended school at Indianola and McAlester. She graduated in 1980 from McAlester High School. While in high school, McNatt attended Kiamichi Technology Center and took the Child Care Program.
She went on to graduate from Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a degree in Criminal Justice, which included psychology, sociology, safety and criminology. Although she has held many jobs in her lifetime, her career was with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
McNatt has one daughter and two sons Bryan Johnson and Jake McNatt, who have given her six grandchildren.
“I have volunteered since a young teen;” said McNatt, “I will work hard for something I believe in.”
McNatt also helps with the Autumn's Ball Charity. They host a dance/dinner and give all persons with disabilities a chance to have a fun night with no stress.
