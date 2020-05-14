A local healthcare center received more than $170,000 to expand and support COVID-19 testing in the area.
Caring Hands Health Centers, with locations in McAlester and Hartshorne, was awarded $178,129 May 7 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration.
According to HRSA, the funding is part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump on April 24. The legislation provides funding for small businesses and individuals financially affected by COVID-19, additional funding for hospitals and healthcare providers, and increased testing capabilities to help track the spread and impact of the coronavirus.
“Caring Hands Health Centers will use this funding to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities to best address the needs of our local communities,” Caring Hands said in a press release. “Including the purchase of personal protective equipment; training for staff, outreach, procurement and administration of tests; laboratory services; notifying identified contacts of infected health center patients of their exposure to COVID-19; and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities.”
Nearly $583 million was awarded across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and eight U.S. territories to expand COVID-19 testing with $6,015,909 going to 21 health centers in Oklahoma.
Other area health centers receiving grants were Stigler Health and Wellness Center, Pushmataha Family Medical Center in Clayton, and East Central Oklahoma Family Health Center in Wetumka.
“Widespread testing is a critical step in reopening America, and health centers are vital to making testing easily accessible, especially for underserved and minority populations,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said. “Further, because health centers can help notify contacts of patients who test positive, they will continue playing an important role in cooperating with state and local public health departments.”
A full list of awardees can be found at www. bphc.hrsa.gov/emergency-response/expanding-capacity-coronavirus-testing-FY2020-awards
