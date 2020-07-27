Caring Hands adds Lisa Clayton to staff

Caring Hands Healthcare Centers is proud to announce that Lisa Clayton, APRN-CNP, will be joining our medical team. Lisa brings over 11 years of experience as a Family Nurse Practitioner.
She graduated from East Central University with her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing and then graduated with a Master’s Degree in Nursing from the University of Alabama Birmingham. Lisa previously worked at Caring Hands before going to work at another FQHC in Oklahoma. She returned to the McAlester area 6 years ago and is looking forward to coming back to Caring Hands.
Lisa enjoys spending time with family including watching her kids play sports, attending church, and working out. Lisa will be starting at Caring Hands August 17th. Welcome back Lisa!
