Deadline week is fully upon us this week. This without a doubt is the busiest week of the entire session. Any House bill not getting heard on the House floor by this Thursday will not be heard this session. Monday, we considered 76 bills. One bill that failed was House Bill 2776. This bill would have allowed additional mills on property taxes to fund a new entity. I always oppose property tax hikes for other than their intended purposes.
Last week I had the privilege of introducing Ethan Schuth to the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, Ethan is a Water Resource Specialist with the Choctaw Nation. I hope this will foster a relationship where the Choctaw Nation Water Resources and the Oklahoma Conservation Commission Water Resources will work together to improve our water quality for all of Southeast Oklahoma.
Oklahoma lost a true cowboy last week with the passing of my neighbor and friend Matt Davis. Matt truly embraced the western culture and way of life in everything he did. When Agri-Tourism was just a catch phrase Matt was living it and promoting it. A gathering was held Saturday night to benefit Matt’s family. It was surreal the amount of love and outpouring of support the community gave to his family. These acts of kindness can never be duplicated by our friends in our larger cities. It continues to remind me of why I choose to live where I do.
Once again, I thank you for allowing me to serve. Never hesitate to contact me. I can be reached at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or (405) 557-7381.
Jim Grego is the District 17 state representative.
