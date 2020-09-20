Some of the best quality garden vegetables in Oklahoma are produced and harvested during the fall season when warm, sunny days are followed by cool, humid nights.
Under these climatic conditions, plant soil metabolism is low; therefore, more of the food manufactured by the plant becomes a high quality vegetable product.
Successful fall gardening begins much earlier than the fall season. Factors to be considered are adequate soil preparation, available garden space, crops to be grown, varieties to use, and obtaining the quantity and varieties of seed.
To some extent, the selection of crops for the fall garden will be influenced by what is presently in the garden and producing, family preference, space, water available for irrigation and crops adapted for fall production.
Let’s look at a few common fall garden crops and their planting dates.
Crop Time to plant
Bush Beans August 10 - 20
Cucumber August 10 - 20
Summer Squash July 15 – Sept. 1
Beet August 1 – 15
Carrots July 15 – August 15
Irish Potato August 1 – 15
Leaf Lettuce August 1 – 15
Onions September 1
Green Peas August 15 – September 1
Turnip August 1 – September 15
For a complete list of fall vegetables, check out OSE Extension Fact Sheet HLA-6009 Fall Gardening, available at the Pittsburg County Extension Office.
