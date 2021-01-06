Winter weather brings a whole new set of issues for livestock drinking water.
Limited water intake depresses animal performance quicker and more drastically than any other nutrient. Frozen water sources and improperly functioning automatic waters are major contributors to limiting water intake. Here are a few considerations to keep in mind as we head into colder weather.
• Animals drink water most readily when the water temperature is between 40 and 65 degrees. Heated waters that overheat can be just as big a problem as frozen water.
• Free choice salt or salt in the diet will serve to increase water consumption and insure adequate hydration. When water is suddenly limited by frozen water sources or improperly functioning water systems, salt toxicity can occur because there is not sufficient water to dilute and eliminate salt in tissues. Clinical signs are usually related to central nervous system malfunction with ataxia, seizures and death.
• Limited water intake is usually manifested in horses as digestive tract disturbances. The most common winter time cause of colic is water deprivation or limitation.
No matter what type of livestock you raise, remember that the days when you most want to stay by the fire are the days it pays to pay closer attention to water management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.