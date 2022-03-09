The Pittsburg County OSU Extension office is offering a basic vegetable gardening class.
The class is scheduled for Thursday, April 7th from 6:30 to 8:00 pm and is free and open to the public. The class size is limited to 20 participants. The class will be held at the Pittsburg County OSU Extension Office, located at 707 West Electric.
Topics:
Soil Fertility and Fertilization
Plant Selection
Harvest Methods
Insect Control
Weed Control
Irrigation Methods
Raised Beds and Container Options
Registration deadline is Friday, April 1st.
To register for the class or for more information, contact the OSU Extension office at 918-423-4120 or email david.cantrell@okstate.edu
