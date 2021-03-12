The Pittsburg County OSU Extension office is offering a basic vegetable gardening class.
The class is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13th from 6:00 to 9:00 pm and repeated on Thursday, April 22nd from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. This class is free and opened to the public. Due to Covid restrictions the class size is limited to 15 participants each night. Both Classes will be held at the Pittsburg County OSU Extension Office, located at 707 West Electric.
Topics:
Soil Fertility and Fertilization
Plant Selection
Harvest Methods
Insect Control
Weed Control
Irrigation Methods
Raised Beds and Container Options
To register for the class or for more information, contact the OSU Extension office at 918-423-4120 or email david.cantrell@okstate.edu
