Do I fertilize my yard before a rain system moves across the state during the growing season?
This is a common question that is asked by many home owners. While this strategy seems reasonable, it could result in off-site movement of fertilizers through leaching and runoff. So a couple of factors to consider include: how much rain is in the forecast and how fast will we receive the rain. If we receive too much rain too fast the off-site movement of fertilizer results in wasted time, money and effort. In order to ensure that lawn and landscape fertilizer stay on-site for plant use, follow these helpful tips;
• Do not fertilize immediately before a heavy rain.
• Always base fertilizer applications on yearly soil test results.
• Lightly water in fertilizer applications with 0.25 inches of water.
• Based on soil test results, apply lower fertilizer rates more frequently rather than a single, high fertilizer rate, especially on sloped areas.
• Use fertilizers with a high percentage of slow-release nitrogen.
• Maintain a non-fertilized buffer (15-25ft.) with higher cut turf or native grasses (>6 in) around creeks, ponds or lakes.
• Mulch landscape areas with a 3 inch layer of natural mulch. The mulch tends to hold the fertilizer in place, thus making it available to the plants.
• Fill-in bare soil areas with turf, seed or sod.
Please don’t forget, the Pittsburg County Farmers Market is open. The market is officially open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The market is located in the parking lot at the corner of Main & Choctaw and offers a variety of fresh, local grown fruits and vegetables.
