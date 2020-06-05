David Cantrell, with Pittsburg County Oklahoma State University Extension, provides 10 tips for growing a vegetable garden.
1. Garden Site Selection — Consider soil type- sandy -loam soils tend to best; Well-drained soils are very important; Warm season plants will need a minimum of 8 to 10 hours of direct sunlight; choose a sight that has good airflow. Bottom line - if a site will grow grass and weeds, it is fertile enough to grow vegetable plants.
2. Container Gardening — If you don’t have space for a traditional in the ground planted garden consider using containers. Make sure containers match the size of the plants to be grown. Light Color containers tend to reflect heat, whereas dark to tends to hold heat, light colored containers tend to work best for vegetables. Containers will usually require more water than a traditional in the ground planted garden.
3. Fertility — adequate levels of Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium are a must for vegetable gardens, as well as a desirable pH. OSU Extension offers a routine soil test for $10. Garden soils need to be tested once every three years.
4. Watering — Most people tend to over water home vegetable gardens. One inch of water per week is adequate in most gardens, either through irrigation or rainfall. Try to avoid using overhead watering systems, instead consider using soaker hoses or drip irrigation systems. In late July and August water needs often increase from one inch of water per week to 1 ½ inches per week.
5. Weed Control — Hand cultivation is still the best method for controlling weeds during the growing season. Consider tilling your garden in late winter to expose the root systems of undesirable grasses and weeds to freezing temperatures.
6. Insect Control — Hand picking pest insects is the safest option for insect control. Most garden insects are actually beneficial insects. Be sure to know the difference between the “good guys and the bad guys”. Some insecticides can be used in the vegetable garden, just be sure to read the label and observe all warnings on the product label.
7. Plant Selection — In Oklahoma our climate allows us to grow both cool season and warm season crops. Two good resource are the OSU Extension Fact Sheets: Oklahoma Garden Planning Guide HLA-6004 and Vegetable Varieties for the Home Garden in Oklahoma HLA-6032, both available on-line at http://osufacts.okstate.edu or at the Pittsburg County OSU Extension office.
8. Disease Control — At one time or another during the growing season all gardens will experience disease issues. It is always a good idea to have a good fungicide product on hand to treat plants. Once again be sure to read the product label and use product according to labeled instructions. Pittsburg County OSU Extension Office can help with disease diagnosis and treatment plans.
9. Harvesting — Learn harvest practices for each plant variety. Handle all produce with care to avoid bruises and punctures. Store fresh produce at proper temperature and humidity. Remember quality does not improve after harvest. Proper storage conditions will prolong the sales life of produce and provide safer fresh produce.
10. Consider Taking an OSU Gardening 101 class or becoming an OSU Master Gardener. Contact the Pittsburg County OSU Extension office for more information.
