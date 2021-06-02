Poor fruit set or blossom drop occurs on tomatoes for any of several reasons.
Tomatoes do not set fruit well when the night temperature is below about 60°F or above about 70°F or when the day temperature is consistently above about 92°F. When these conditions occur, flowers will drop or fruit will be misshapen.
Hormone-type “blossom-set” sprays can reduce spring bloom drop from low temperatures. “Blossom Set” sprays have very little effect upon the set of tomatoes during high temperature conditions. Avoid excessive nitrogen fertilization.
Dry soils can also lead to blossom drop; blossoms dry and fall when the plants do not receive enough water.
Too much shade can result in only a few blossoms when the plants receive less than six hours of sunlight a day. Excessive nitrogen in the soil often promotes leaf growth at the expense of blossom and fruit formation.
To avoid or correct these problems take these measures.
1. Plant early-, mid-, and late-season varieties at the appropriate time of year.
2. Water tomatoes regularly, never allowing the soil to dry out; mulch with straw, black plastic or other material to reduce moisture loss.
3. Plant tomatoes in an area that receives at least six hours of sunlight each day. If the yard is too shady, plant the tomatoes in a container and set them on a sunny porch or patio.
4. Reduce nitrogen applications if necessary. Be sure to follow the fertilizer application recommendations.
