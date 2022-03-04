With spring time quickly approaching in Pittsburg County, the common question asked lately by home gardeners is "When is the best time to prune"?
The common response "proper timing helps insure attractive, healthy, productive plants." The proper times to prune various woody plants in the yard and garden are indicated below.
Spring-flowering shrubs blooming in the spring on new growth of the previous season. Two widely planted examples are lilac and forsythia. The proper time to prune spring-flowering shrubs is determined by their condition.
Old, neglected spring-flowering shrubs often require extensive pruning to rejuvenate or renew the plants. the best time to rejuvenate large, overgrown shrubs is late winter or early spring. while heavy pruning in late winter or early spring will reduce or eliminate the flower display for a few years, the long term health of the shrub is more important.
If spring-flowering shrubs need only light pruning, prune them immediately after bloom. Pruning immediately after bloom allows gardeners to enjoy the spring flower display and gives the shrubs adequate time to initiate new flower buds for next season.
Summer-flowering shrubs, such as crape myrtle and spirea, bloom in summer on the current year's growth. Prune these shrubs in late winter or early spring. Summer-flowering shrubs pruned in late winter or early spring will still bloom in summer.
Prune evergreen shrubs, such as juniper and yew, before new growth begins in spring. Light pruning may also be done in late June or early July.
While deciduous trees can be pruned anytime during the year, the best time to prune is late winter or early spring before the trees leaf out.
Fruit trees need to be pruned in late February or early March. Fruit trees pruned in fall or early winter may be susceptible to winter injury.
As always, happy gardening!
