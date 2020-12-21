Spurweed a.k.a. lawn burweed, sticker weed is a winter annual.
This weed germinates in the early fall months as temperatures cool and remains small or inconspicuous during the cold winter months. However, as temperatures warm in the early spring, spurweed initiates a period of rapid growth and begins to form spine-tipped burs. By late summer the weed is dead, but leaves behind the sticker that causes all the problems for homeowners.
Key identification characteristics of spurweed are: 1) opposite, sparsely hairy leaves that are divided into numerous segments, or lobes 2) small inconspicuous flowers 3) spine-tipped burs that are found at the leaf axils (junction of leaf and stem). Spurweed attains an overall diameter of up to six inches and a height of about three to four inches.
Spurweed can easily be controlled with a pre-emergence herbicide applied in September through November. If you missed that opportunity for control, spurweed can also be effectively controlled during the winter months of December through March with a post-emergence herbicide. The best post-emergence herbicide options for control of spurweed for the homeowner is an application of one of the various two and three way mixes of 2,4-D, diacamba and MCpp. Trimec is one of the most common trade names in this category. This group of products should be applied on a warm (air temperatures at least 55 degrees Fahrenheit), sunny days. Two weeks after the initial application, spurweed control should be evaluated. If control is not acceptable, an additional application may be necessary.
The best way to control and eliminate spurweed from your lawn is to use both pre-emergence and post-emergence herbicide treatments during the proper season.
