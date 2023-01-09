Cow calf producers in Southeast Oklahoma are searching for every management strategy that will improve the efficiency of the feeding program for their cow herds this winter. With feed cost expected to increase and drought-shortened pastures and reduced and/or expensive hay supplies means that feed wastage must be eliminated. Putting just the right amount of forage and supplement in front of the cows according to their needs will be most important this winter.
First calf heifers have historically been the toughest females on the ranch to get rebred. They are being asked to continue to grow, produce milk, repair the reproductive tract, and have enough stored body energy (fat) to return to heat cycles in a short time frame. Two-year old cows must fill all of these energy demands at a time when their mouth is going through the transition from baby teeth to adult teeth.
If these young cows are pastured with the larger, older cows in the herd, they very likely will be pushed aside when the supplements are being fed in the bunk or on the ground. The result of these adverse conditions for young cows very often is a lack of feed intake and lowered body condition. Of course, lowered body condition in turn results in delayed return to heat cycles and a later calf crop or smaller calf crop the following year.
According to a 21 year study conducted by North Dakota State University, data shows that separating cattle into three groups tend to work the best for maximum supplement intake and meeting body requirements.
Group 1: The two-year old first calf heifers. They have higher nutrient needs that other cows that are not growing. They are too small to compete with larger, older, boss cows for supplement.
Group 2: The older cows (10years and older) and 2nd calf heifers. In addition, this group should include any of the middle aged cows that are thin and need extra supplement.
Group 3: The remaining cow herd. This is the group that is mature in size and in adequate condition to enter the winter feeding period as at least Body Condition Score 5.
