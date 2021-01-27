With spring calving season just around the corner here in Pittsburg County, now is a good time to make necessary preparations that will come in handy when the first heifer needs help in the middle of the night.
Here are some tasks that should be easier to do now when there is ample time to get the job done.
• Equipment: Before calving season starts do a walkthrough of pens, chutes, and calving stalls. Make sure that all are clean, dry, strong, safe and functioning correctly. This is a lot easier to do on a sunny afternoon than on a cold dark night when you need them.
• Protocol: Before Calving season starts develop a plan of what to do, when to do it, who to call for help (along with phone numbers), and how to know when you need help. Make sure all family members or helpers are familiar with the plan. It may help to write it out and post copies in convenient places. Talk to the local veterinarian about the protocol and incorporate his/her suggestions.
• Supplies: The stockman should always have in his medicine chest the following: disposable obstetrical sleeves, lubricant, obstetrical chains (60 inch and/or two 30 inch chains), two obstetrical handles, mechanical calf pullers, and injectable antibiotics. Do not forget the simple things like a good flashlight with extra batteries and some old towels or a roll of paper towels. It may be helpful for you to have all these things and other items you may want to include packed into a 5 gallon bucket to make up an obstetrical kit so you can grab everything at once.
