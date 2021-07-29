According to the USDA, Pittsburg County has been added to the list of hay quarantined counties due to imported fire ants.
The USDA’s hay quarantine measure, reads that hay grown in quarantined counties can only be sold under set limits by the USDA. The purpose of this quarantine is to minimize the spread of invasive fire ants.
According to ODAFF, baled hay that meets any of the requirements below is not regulated and has no movement restrictions:
• For baled hay that is stacked, all bales except the bottom layer that is in direct contact with the ground.
• Hay that is cut, baled, loaded and shipped without storage.
• Baled hay that is stored on an impervious surface such as highly compressed soil (sometimes called hard pan), asphalt or concrete.
• Baled hay that is stored above the soil on pallets or tires or stored on landscaping cloth placed over the soil.
The USDA has posted more information about the hay quarantine on line.
