OSU Extension will be conducting a “Plant Walk” at the McAlester Arboretum (Mike Deak) on Oct. 5 starting at 9 a.m.
Dr. Mike Schnelle, Extension Ornamental Floriculture Specialist, Oklahoma State University will be leading the educational event. During the walk Dr. Schnelle will be addressing plant species, planting, health and care of trees and other plant materials at the arboretum.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information and to register for the class, call the Pittsburg County OSU Extension Office at 918-423-4120 or contact David Cantrell at david.cantrell@okstate.edu.
