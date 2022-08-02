To help you decide if you should apply to be a Master Gardener, ask yourself these questions:
• Do I want to learn more about the culture and maintenance of many types of plants?
• Am I eager to participate in a practical and intense training program?
• Do I look forward to sharing my knowledge with people in my community?
If you answered yes to these questions, the Master Gardener program could be for you.
The OSU Extension Office here in Pittsburg County will be offering a Master Gardener Training class beginning Thursday, September 1 and concluding Thursday, February l6th, 2023. The class will meet on the 1st and 3rd Thursday night of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the OSU Extension office, located at 707 West Electric... The tuition for the training is $150.00 which covers Master Gardener Handbook, educational handouts, one soil sample, Master Gardener name tag and a light meal before each class.
Educational Topics Covered:
• Plant Physiology and Botany
• Home Garden Vegetable Production
• Home Lawn and Turf Care
• Plant Health
• Annuals and Perennials Flower Care and Management
• Soil Fertility
• Basic Entomology and Integrated Pest Management
• Home Fruit and Nut production
• Pesticides Use and their Alternatives
• Landscape Design, Concepts and Principles
• Planting & Care of Trees and Shrubs.
• Wildlife Damage Control
The Class will be limited to the first 20 paid enrollees. Registration deadline is Friday, August 26th. For more information or to receive a class flier contact the OSU Extension Office at 423-4120.
