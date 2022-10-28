As we move into fall here in Pittsburg County, now is the time to start preparing those indoor plants that have been outside all summer for their return journey indoors.
As a rule of thumb, move houseplants indoors around the time that the outside temperature is about the same as that indoors. This will give plants a chance to adjust to the indoors before you turn on the heat and avoid unnecessary cold damage to tropicals.
Moving a plant directly from its perch on the sunny patio to its winter home in the dark living room is not advisable. You will shock the plant with the drastic change in light conditions. Instead, you need to acclimate the plant or slowly adjust it to lower light levels. You can accomplish this by moving your plant to more and more heavily shaded areas over the course of a week before finally bringing it inside.
Before bringing plants indoors be sure and check for insects. Many garden pests are transferred indoors with houseplants, where they move out to attack other houseplants or become nuisance pests. Inspect foliage and stems closely for pests.
Aphids, mealybugs and scales can all move indoors unseen on houseplants, where their populations can explode. It is also important to inspect the pot or container of the plant for insects, as these become a favorite hiding spot for insects.
If you find insects, wash them from plants with a heavy stream of water or treat plants with insecticidal soaps. Always read product labels to make sure the soap is compatible with the plant. For more information on care of indoor houseplants contact your local OSU Extension Office.
