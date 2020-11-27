As spring time calving season is just a few months away for our area cow/calf producers here is a feeding tip that will encourage day time calving. Research and ranch studies has shown that the management procedure of feeding pregnant cows late in the day (or even better in the evening) has decreased the percentage of cows calving during the middle of the night. The percentage of adult mature cows that need assistance at calving is extremely low compared to the percentage of first calf heifers. Therefore, the heifers, of course, are the group of females that are of greatest need of observation during the calving season. On many large ranches, it is physically impossible to feed all of the cows after 5:00 pm. In those instances, the ranch manager should plan to feed the mature cows earlier in the day, and then feed the first calf heifers at dusk.
If the cows have unrestricted access to hay around the clock, then the best method of influencing the time of calving is via the time of day that supplement is being fed. At Oklahoma State University, the switch from supplement feeding in daytime to late afternoon/early evening feeding encouraged 72% of the cows to calve between 6 AM and 6 PM. Before the change was made, when supplement was fed during the morning hours, the ratio of night time versus day time calving was nearly even, with half of the calves born at night and half during the day.
Some ranches (usually with small herds) have reported success controlling access to large round bales. Whatever method fits you operation should be utilized. The advantages of heifers/cows being observed with daylight during calving is obvious. Also during winter months, baby calves born in the warmer part of the day with radiant heat from the sun to reduce cold stress, have a better chance for early colostrum consumption and therefore survival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.