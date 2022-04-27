Designing your own landscape can be fun and rewarding, but to most, very challenging.
However, there are many resources available to help guide you through the process if you choose to tackle it yourself. How-to books, text books, fact sheets and other publications exist at the library, bookstore or on the internet. Designs don’t have to be complicated, but is some cases the topography or other unique situations may pose some difficult challenges and seem overwhelming; if this is the case it might be best to hire a professional.
In addition to basic elements and principles of design, here are some more points to consider when designing a landscape.
1. Always start planning on paper. An eraser is always easier to use than a shovel. Make use of available references concerning home landscaping and plant materials.
2. Trees should be used to frame the house and provide background. They should never block or hide the house.
3. Do not over plant – be sure you know the ultimate size of each plant and allow room for growth. Do not depend on heavy pruning to keep plants within desired size.
4. Confine specimen plants to the borders of the lawn area. The open lawn will look spacious and it’s a lot easier to mow!
5. Balance is important in landscaping. Do not arrange one area of the property with more color or more heavily planted than another area.
6. Statues, benches and water features can be used for focal points, but rarely does a small garden benefit from more than one. Choose them carefully.
7. In order to make people feel welcome, do not put large shrubs near the door. Use somewhat larger shrubs near the corners of the house and gradually taper plantings to lower shrubs near the door.
8. When planning your landscape, do not overlook shrubs with outstanding winter coloring, branching habits or fruit. Plan for year-round effect.
9. Select plants that will grow well in the geographical area and under the management you will give them.
10. Simplicity is the key to good design. Avoid cluttered plantings.
For more information on landscaping contact your local OSU Extension Office.
