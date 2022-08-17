Some strategies in a drought year can be utilized any year.
When facing difficult environmental conditions, excuses for saving cows should be eliminated. When culling we want to start with the Three O’s. Anything determined to be Open needs a ticket off the farm or ranch.
Old cows are typically not as productive past 10 years of age but you want to consider daughters out of those cows because it makes sense they match your environment and your management if they have lasted that long in the herd. The final category of Others includes anything with an issue such as disposition, unsound characteristics such as feet or udders and finally low production record animals.
It’s a good idea to rank your cow herd and identify those cows in the bottom 25% as the first animals to be culled. I like to do this practice in January as an inventory record should be standard practice therefore establishing a plan for drought before it potentially happens.
When forage or feed resources become a major hurdle the first practice I think of is saving cow body condition and early weaning can dramatically impact a cow’s ability to be sustainable. Calves can be weaned as early as 45-60 days based on ruminal development. They will eat less feed and be more efficient than trying to feed the cow while she is still lactating. Some items in the poster list can be used under various systems or scenarios and some may not fit everyone. Some might not be able to unroll hay and could utilize limiting access time to a round bale feeder in a designated site. Research has shown that 6 hours can provide enough time for cows to consume forage without wasting a precious resource. Supplementation will likely be required to meet any deficiencies so tools like forage testing and nutritional programs like cowculator help to make management decisions. When limiting access to a hay ring the guideline is to have enough space of 1 ring / 10 head. This allows timid cows a chance to consume forage along with the boss cows. When unrolling hay it has been determined that we want to unroll only the amount a group of cows will consume in approximately 45 minutes. Otherwise, significant amounts of hay is wasted.
The last item on the list is consider selling the herd bull during times of drought since they are a necessary part of the operation but maybe saving the forage and hay required to maintain a bull just isn’t justified during these conditions.
