As temperatures start to increase and the summer growing season begins, here are a few simple things that can keep your landscape in perfect condition.
General Landscape
• Find someone to water plants in the garden while on vacation. Harvesting vegetables and mowing the lawn are a must and imply that someone is home.
• Mulch ornamentals, vegetables and annuals to reduce soil crusting, and to regulate temperatures and moisture during hot summer months. Mulching will reduce about 70% of the summer yard maintenance.
Turfgrass
• Fertilize warm-season grasses at 1 lb. of Nitrogen per 1000 square feet.
• Seeding of warm-season grasses should be completed by the end of June (through July for improved varieties such as Riviera and Yukon) to reduce winterkill losses.
• White grubs will soon be emerging as adult June Beetles. Watch for high populations that can indicate potential damage from later life cycle stages as grubs in the summer.
Trees and Shrubs
• Vigorous, unwanted limbs should be removed or shortened on new trees.
• Remove tree wraps during the summer to avoid potential disease and insect buildup.
• Softwood cuttings from new growth of many shrubs will root if propagated in a moist shady spot.
• Protect trees from lawnmowers and weed eaters by mulching or using protective aerated covers.
Flowers
• Pinch back leggy annuals to encourage new growth. Fertilize and water appropriately.
• When picking fresh roses or removing faded ones (dead heading), cut back to a leaflet facing the outside of the bush to encourage open growth and air circulation.
For more information on summer care of the lawn and garden contact your local OSU Extension Office.
