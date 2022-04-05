As temperatures start to increase and the summer growing season begins, here are a few simple things that can keep your landscape in perfect condition
Turfgrass
• Cool-season lawns can be fertilized.
• Warm-season lawns may be fertilized now.
• Seeding of warm-season grasses such as bermudagrass, buffalograss, zoysiagrass and centipedegrass is best performed in mid-May through the end of June.
• Vegetative establishment of warm-season grasses may continue all of May through June.
Trees and Shrubs
• Watch for Bagworms on junipers, Elm leaf beetles on elms and Lace bugs on sycamores and azaleas.
• Remove tree wraps during the summer to avoid potential disease and insect buildup.
• Soak new transplants and newly planted trees unless rainfall is abundant.
• Protect trees from lawnmowers and weed eaters by mulching.
Flowers
• Annual bedding plants can be set out for summer color.
• Plant summer bulbs such as canna, dahlias, elephant ear, caladiums and gladiolus.
Fruits and Vegetables
• Plant watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumber, eggplant, okra, etc.
• Fruit tree spray programs should be faithfully continued during the next several weeks.
For more information on summer care of the lawn and garden contact your local OSU Extension Office.
