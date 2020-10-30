Here are some garden tips for November.
Lawn & Turf
• Fertilize cool-season grasses like fescue with 1pound nitrogen per 1000 sq. ft.
• Continue to mow fescue as needed at 2 inches and water during dry conditions.
• Control broadleaf winter weeds like dandelions (HLA-6601).
• Keep falling leaves off fescue to avoid damage to the foliage.
Tree & Shrub
• Prune deciduous trees in early part of winter. Prune only for structural and safety purposes.
• Wrap young, thin-barked trees with a commercial protective material to prevent winter sunscald.
• Apply dormant oil for scale infested trees and shrubs before temperatures fall below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Follow label directions.
• Continue to plant balled and burlapped and containerized trees.
• Watch for arborvitae aphids, which tolerate cooler temperatures in evergreen shrubs.
Flowers
• Tulips can still be successfully planted through the middle of November.
• Leave foliage on asparagus, mums, and other perennials to help insulate crowns from harsh winter conditions.
• Bulbs like hyacinth, narcissus and tulip can be potted in containers for indoor forcing.
Miscellaneous
• Leftover garden seeds can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer until next planting season. Discard seeds over 3 years old.
• Gather and shred leaves. Add to compost, use as mulch or till into garden plots.
• Clean and store garden and landscape tools. Coat with a light application of oil to prevent rusting. Drain fuel tanks, irrigation lines, and hoses. Bring hoses indoors.
Fruits & Nuts
• Delay pruning fruit trees until next February or March before bud break.
• Harvest pecans and walnuts immediately to eliminate deterioration of the kernel.
