Here are some garden tips for November.

Lawn & Turf

• Fertilize cool-season grasses like fescue with 1pound nitrogen per 1000 sq. ft.

• Continue to mow fescue as needed at 2 inches and water during dry conditions.

• Control broadleaf winter weeds like dandelions (HLA-6601).

• Keep falling leaves off fescue to avoid damage to the foliage.

Tree & Shrub

• Prune deciduous trees in early part of winter. Prune only for structural and safety purposes.

• Wrap young, thin-barked trees with a commercial protective material to prevent winter sunscald.

• Apply dormant oil for scale infested trees and shrubs before temperatures fall below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Follow label directions.

• Continue to plant balled and burlapped and containerized trees.

• Watch for arborvitae aphids, which tolerate cooler temperatures in evergreen shrubs.

Flowers

• Tulips can still be successfully planted through the middle of November.

• Leave foliage on asparagus, mums, and other perennials to help insulate crowns from harsh winter conditions.

• Bulbs like hyacinth, narcissus and tulip can be potted in containers for indoor forcing.

Miscellaneous

• Leftover garden seeds can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer until next planting season. Discard seeds over 3 years old.

• Gather and shred leaves. Add to compost, use as mulch or till into garden plots.

• Clean and store garden and landscape tools. Coat with a light application of oil to prevent rusting. Drain fuel tanks, irrigation lines, and hoses. Bring hoses indoors.

Fruits & Nuts

• Delay pruning fruit trees until next February or March before bud break.

• Harvest pecans and walnuts immediately to eliminate deterioration of the kernel.

