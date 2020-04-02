Well-planned, properly managed home gardens can furnish Oklahoma families with flavorful, high quality, fresh vegetables from spring through fall, as well as for processing or storing for winter. The amount of money invested in seeds, fertilizer, pesticides and a few tools is more than offset by the enjoyment, healthful outdoor exercise, and fresh “homegrown” flavor.
Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service has a large variety of fact sheets that can provide helpful researched based information to the home gardener. These fact sheets can be obtained from the local county extension office or printed from the OSU Extension web site, http://osufacts.okstate.edu
Here is just a small list of fact sheets that all successful vegetable gardeners should have.
• Oklahoma Garden Planning Guide HLA-6004
• Vegetable Varieties for the Home Garden in Oklahoma HLA-6032
• Summer Care of the Home Vegetable Garden HLA-6013
• Improving Garden Soil Fertility HLA-6007
• Weed Control in Vegetables CR-6008
• Mulching Garden Soils F-6005
• Growing Tomatoes in the Home Garden HLA-6012
• Common Disease of Tomatoes Parts 1,2,3
• Fall Gardening HLA-6009
• Raised Bed Gardening HLA-6033
These are just a few of the fact sheets available on vegetable gardening, be sure and check out the website. Just a quick note, The Pittsburg County Extension office is still open, we are asking anyone that needs to speak to an educator, please call ahead and make an appointment. Soil samples are still being sent from our office to the lab at Oklahoma State University. Watch for office updates on our Facebook page or call the office at 918-423-4120.
