Fly control season for cattle ranchers has officially arrived in Pittsburg County, as we are seeing large populations of horn flies, stable flies and horse flies.
Biting flies are carriers of such diseases as anaplasmosis and bovine leukosis virus. Face flies can spread Moraxella bovis, which attributes to pinkeye in cattle. The economic loss from each horn fly biting an animal 30 time per day can also be substantial. It is estimated that the economic loss in the U.S. Cattle industry due to horn flies alone is $1.36 billion dollars.
Flies have adapted to the environment for many years; realistically, there is zero chance that we’ll completely win the battle or get a 100% control. There is no silver bullet or one approach for fly control on the ranch, instead fly control is a multi-pronged approach just to lessen fly populations. Below are 5 strategies that we can implement to help decrease the fly problem and lessen the economic loss of production.
1. Feed a larvicide or an insect growth regulator like Altosid or Rabon to cows, starting 30 days before flies typically emerge.
2. Fly tags – Newer-generation fly tags contain higher concentration of insecticide and are quite capable in helping control fly populations. Use pyrethroid tags for two consecutive years, then switch to an organophosphate tag for one year to reduce resistance. Follow label directions on the number of tags per cow. Tags should be applied when fly population reach 200 flies/cow. Tags are generally effective for 3 to 5 months.
3. Pour-ons – Use a pour-on at the same time you fly-tag the cows. Not only do you get some good temporary fly control, but also some internal parasite control as well.
4. Dust bags/cattle rubs – The advantage of a dust bag or cattle rub is that, if placed where all cattle must use it, it can provide very economical control of face and horn flies. Proper placement and keeping it charged with insecticide are the keys.
5. Sprays – Timely spraying of cattle throughout the year can also be effective in reducing populations but can be time consuming if cattle are grazing an extensive area.
All five strategies if used during the fly season can greatly reduce fly populations and lessen the negative economic impact on the cow herd.
