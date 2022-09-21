The kids are back in school! Now attention can be turned back to landscaping for the fall. Here are a few simple horticulture tips for the month of September and October
General Landscape:
• Watch for fall specials at garden centers and nurseries since fall is a great time for planting many ornamentals.
• Choose spring flowering bulbs as soon as available.
• Plant cool-season annuals like pansies, ornamental cabbage or kale, snapdragons and dusty miller when temperatures begin to cool.
• Watch for and control late infestations of tree webworms.
• Begin to reduce the amount of light on outside tropical houseplants by placing them under shade trees before bringing them indoors for winter.
Vegetables:
• You have all of September to plant cool-season vegetables like spinach, leaf lettuce, mustard and radishes, and until the middle of September to plant rutabagas, Swiss Chard, garlic and turnips.
Lawn:
• Winter broadleaf weeds like dandelion will begin to emerge in late September, which is also the best time to control them with a 2,4-D type herbicide.
• If pre-emergent control of winter-annual weeds (henbit, chickweed, annual bluegrass, etc.) is desired in lawns, the application should be completed by the end of September.
• Plan to seed fescue or ryegrass as needed in shady areas in mid- to late-September. Fall is the best time to establish cool-season lawns.
