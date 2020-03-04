As spring quickly approaches, so does spring calving season here in Pittsburg County.
Let’s take a look at “how a difficult delivery of a calf can affect the rebreeding performance of the cow”.
In addition to being the greatest cause of baby calf mortality, calving difficulty markedly reduces reproductive performance during the next breeding season.
Cattle suffering from calving difficulty have been reported to have pregnancy rates decreased by 14% and those that did become pregnant to calve 13 days later at next calving.
Results from a Montana study showed that heifers receiving assistance in early stage 2 of parturition returned to heat earlier in the post-calving period and had higher pregnancy rates than heifers receiving traditionally accepted obstetric assistance. In this study, heifers were either assisted when the fetal membranes (water bag) appeared (Early) or were allowed to progress normally and assisted only if calving was not completed within two hours of the appearance of the water bag (Late).
Heifers that were allowed to endure a prolonged labor had a 17% lower rate of cycling at the start of the next breeding season. In addition, the rebreeding percentage was 20% lower than the counterparts that were given assistance in the first hour of labor. First calf heifers should deliver the calf in about one hour.
The starting time is the first appearance of the water bag and ends with complete delivery of the calf. Mature cows, that have calved previously, should proceed much faster and should deliver the calf in about a half hour. Prolonged deliveries of baby calves (in excess of 1.5 to 2 hours) often result in weakened calves and reduce rebreeding performance in young cows! Remember, healthy and growing cattle equals money in the bank.
