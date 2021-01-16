The Pittsburg County OSU Extension Office is offering a 2021 Master Cattleman Training Class.
The class will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 and meet on the third Tuesday of each month until February 2022. Class times for each class is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
All classes will take place at the Pittsburg County OSU Extension Office located at 707 West Electric in McAlester. The fee for the class is $150 and includes all educational materials and a meal before each class.
Due to Covid restrictions the class size is limited to 15 participants on a first come first serve basis. For more information or to register contact the Pittsburg County OSU Extension Office at 918-423-4120.
Class Content: Grazing & Forage Management, Herd Health, Nutrient Requirements, Supplementing Beef Cows and Stockers, Calving Time management, Body Condition Scoring, Ranch Business Planning and Management, Parasite Control, Beef Cattle Marketing, Hay Production, Management of effective Mating & Crossbreeding Systems, Development of Replacement Heifers and Bulls
