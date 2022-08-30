As pasture conditions continue to decline in Pittsburg County due to drought, it is highly likely that the cost of purchased hay will increase dramatically.
As forage hay cost climb it becomes critical that cattlemen not waste a flake of the precious commodity. Below are a few key concepts regarding hay storage and ideas to reduce hay loss.
Outside hay storage recommendations:
1. Store hay with flat ends of bales butted tightly together.
2. Bale rows should run up and down slope with north/south orientation; a southern exposure is best.
3. High bale density resists water penetration.
4. Storage area should be located on a gently sloping well drained site.
5. Rounded sides of bales should not touch; at least 3 feet of spacing between rows.
6. Bright, sunny location; no trees or other objects near hay to slow drying after rains.
7. Fire risk can be reduced by storing hay in more than one location and by maintaining a no-vegetation zone of at least 3 feet in width around the storage area.
8. Tops and sides of bales can be protected from rain with any of a number of different types of covers. This will reduce hay loss by about 20%.
For more information on storing hay and drought strategies for cattle contact your local OSU Extension office
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.