Many Pittsburg County cattlemen are making difficult and very important decisions as a result of continued dry conditions.
For spring calving herds, this is an especially critical time of the year with young calves and cows that are at the peak of their nutritional needs.
Early weaning spring-born calves will permit high conception rates and rapid rebreeding. At two months of age calves are old enough and big enough to be managed in a feeding program which will better utilize feed dollars.
Calves can be retained until normal weaning time and sold or with current prices sold after they are removed from the cow. The forages these calves do not eat is now available for the cowherd and cows will consume 15-20% less forage if they are no longer lactating. With proper management, calf gains will approach two pounds per head daily with efficient feed conversions (approximately 4-5 pounds of feed per pound of gain).
An early-weaning ration will contain about 30% cottonseed hulls and 50% corn. The remaining 20% will be made up of protein, mineral and vitamin supplements.
The ration should be 15% crude protein and 65-75% TDN. Producers may obtain more specifics from OSU Extension fact sheet F-3264 (Early Weaning for the Beef Herd).
Although early-weaning is certainly not recommended as a standard practice, it is just one management practice that can provide an alternative in certain situations such as drought. For more information on drought strategies for beef cattle contact your local OSU Extension office.
