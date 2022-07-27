Producer should consider selling cull cattle to reduce the need for expensive feed inputs. Hay and feed are both expensive feed inputs.
Look at early weaning of calves. Early weaning spring-born calves will permit higher conception rates and rapid rebreeding. A cow will consume 15-20% less forage if they are no longer lactating. Extension Fact Sheet –F3264
Don’t use any herbicides during the present drought.
Consider limit feeding an energy supplement to extend forage – Check out Extension Fact Sheet -3028
Consider reducing current stocking rates on pastures.
Producers should decide whether they own cattle as a hobby or a business, and make management decisions based on operating a cattle operation as a business.
