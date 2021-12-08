As the winter cattle feeding period is quickly approaching, I thought now might be a good time to list some of the cattle “Fact Sheet” resources available from Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Service.
All of the fact sheet listed below are available at either your local county extension office or can be printed from the OSU Extension web-site http://osufacts.okstate.edu
Here is just a small list of fact sheets that might prove valuable to all county cattle producers.
• Supplementing Beef Cows – ANSI 3010
• Nutritive Value of Feeds for Beef Cattle – ANSI 3018
• Beef Cow Herd Calendar – ANSI 3261
• Body Condition Scoring of Beef Cows – ANSI 3283
• Reducing Winter Feed Cost – PSS 2570
• Nutrient Requirements of Beef Cattle – E-974
• Calving Time Management for Cows and Heifers – E-1006
• A Planning Calendar for Beef Cattle Herd Health – ANSI 3260
• Management of Cows with Limited Forage Availability - ANSI 3034
• Stocker Cattle Production and Management Practices – AGEC 249
This is just a small list; there are a total of 134 different facts sheets that deal with the cattle industry. For a complete list, check out the web-site listed above or contact your local OSU Extension office.
