With the drought conditions that cattlemen are currently dealing with, one should remain mindful of potential herd health problems with blackleg. As cattle graze on shorter and shorter forage, the chances of picking up soil-borne pathogens that cause blackleg will increase. Blackleg is a disease that affects cattle worldwide and is caused by the infectious bacteria Clostridium chauvoei.
Cattle may become exposed to blackleg from contact with bacterial endospores in the soil. Although blackleg can occur in very young calves, the disease typically affects animals between six months and two years of age. Blackleg generally affects calves that are in good condition and growing rapidly. Animals infected with this disease die rapidly (usually within 12 to 48 hours) without any outward signs of illness. However, clinical signs that may be noted very early in the disease include lameness, loss of appetite, fever and depression.
Blackleg may be more prevalent on farms where excavation has recently occurred or in areas that have been either drought-stressed or flooded. (This allows the spores to rise to the surface of the soil). Post-mortem lesions associated with blackleg include characteristic swelling at the area of the affected muscle tissue (leg, neck, chest, shoulder, back, or elsewhere). The swelling is due to fluid accumulation as well as gas buildup, which are produced by the infectious bacteria. When pressure is applied to the affected areas, gas can often be felt moving while producing a cracking sound under the skin. Affected muscle tissue will contain dark areas of dead tissue, hence the name blackleg.
It is virtually impossible to prevent contact with the infectious agent, so vaccination becomes the only way to effectively control this disease. It is generally recommended that calves be vaccinated between two and three months of age, then a regular vaccination protocol should be followed around weaning.
For more information on vaccination protocols for blackleg contact your veterinarian, or the OSU Extension office in your area.
